General

Citi Foundation awards over $1m to community partners

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 18 NOV 2021   12:07PM

Citi Foundation has awarded grants of over $1 million to community partners in Australia to support youth employment programs over the next 12 months.

The awarding of grants is part of Citi Foundation's global Pathways to Progress program, which aims to equip young people, particularly those from underserved communities, with the skills and networks needed to succeed in today's rapidly changing economy and be the most employable generation yet.

This year, to further efforts in diversity and inclusion, Citi Foundation has included Northcott NEXT program on their list of grant recipients.

With this grant money, Northcott NEXT program will provide personalised services and empower school leavers with a disability to gain the skills required to transition to their next life stage.

"Disability is an increasing area of focus at Citi. Globally, Citi celebrated Disability Awareness Month in October and our partnership with the Paralympics is Citi's first global, mission-led collaboration," chief executive Marc Luet said.

"It made perfect sense for us to extend this focus into our community partnerships with our Citi Foundation grants."

See below for the full list of programs funded by Citi Foundation for 2021/2022:

Disability

  • Northcott NEXT program
Indigenous
  • AIME
  • Foundation for Young Australians
Disadvantaged youth
  • Brotherhood of St Laurence
  • Social Ventures Australia

