Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Citi alumna returns to strengthen superannuation offering

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 8 APR 2022   12:44PM

The former head of institutional at Pendal has been named senior relationship manager and will join the bank's Markets function with a focus on asset management and the superannuation sector.

Nicki Ashton, a Citi alumna, has a wealth of experience across banking and asset management, with more than 25 years' experience in financial services.

She previously worked in the bank's equities and trading business before moving to asset management, where she has held several management positions. Most recently she was head of institutional at Pendal Group and, prior to that, was executive director, head of Australia, global relationship group at IFM Investors.

She's also previously held roles with Russell Investments and BNP Paribas.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

Commenting on the appointment, head of investor sales for Citi Australia and New Zealand, Mark Woodruff said Ashton's significant industry experience would be integral to cementing Citi's leadership position.

"The super sector has been a key area of focus across the markets platform and continues to provide increasing opportunities in both local and offshore markets as the funds internalise their investment function and seek to increase exposure to international markets," Woodruff said.

"Nicki will work closely with product partners and the global relationship management team to ensure Citi remains a top tier global counterparty for this sector."

Commenting on her appointment, Ashton said: "I am thrilled to return to Citi. Throughout my career I have forged long-standing relationships and networks across the finance and super industries, and I look forward to leveraging this as we grow our footprint in the super sector."

"As the sector's funds under management increases, it will be vital to work with global leaders, like Citi, who can leverage its global footprint and expertise in markets and capital management to diversify holdings, secure strong returns, and manage risk."

In addition to her leadership role, Ashton also acts as a non-executive director at a number of Australian charities, including Vision Australia, Royal Far West, and Cerebral Palsy Sport and Recreation Association.

Read more: CitigroupNicki AshtonMark Woodruff
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Assets under custody hit $4.7tn
New APAC institutional lead at abrdn
LIC appoints former Wallaby as director
Pendal expands Northern Trust mandate
ACCC not opposed to NAB, Citi deal
Scariest themes for investors revealed
NAB to buy Citigroup's Australian consumer banking business
Custody assets reach new heights
Former Franklin Templeton retail head finds new role
Regulator frets over SPAC boom

Editor's Choice

CareSuper appoints new chair

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A new chair and deputy chair have been named at CareSuper.

Boys' clubs cost companies: Study

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A new study from Realindex has revealed that higher female executive participation improves company performance, while creating potential returns for investors.

Magellan suffers $1bn in outflows

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Magellan experienced $1.1 billion in net outflows from March 11 to March 31.

New head of markets, securities services at HSBC

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
HSBC has announced the appointment of two executives, a head of markets and securities services for Australia and New Zealand and a head of global banking for Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
8

Chief Economists Forum 

MAY
24

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The scope of the Quality of Advice Review under the draft Terms of Reference is:

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Unger

HEAD OF SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
As Willis Towers Watson's head of sustainable investment Tim Unger shares how he is helping asset owners turn lofty goals into long-lasting, meaningful action. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.