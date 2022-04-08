Citi alumna returns to strengthen superannuation offering

The former head of institutional at Pendal has been named senior relationship manager and will join the bank's Markets function with a focus on asset management and the superannuation sector.

Nicki Ashton, a Citi alumna, has a wealth of experience across banking and asset management, with more than 25 years' experience in financial services.

She previously worked in the bank's equities and trading business before moving to asset management, where she has held several management positions. Most recently she was head of institutional at Pendal Group and, prior to that, was executive director, head of Australia, global relationship group at IFM Investors.

She's also previously held roles with Russell Investments and BNP Paribas.

Commenting on the appointment, head of investor sales for Citi Australia and New Zealand, Mark Woodruff said Ashton's significant industry experience would be integral to cementing Citi's leadership position.

"The super sector has been a key area of focus across the markets platform and continues to provide increasing opportunities in both local and offshore markets as the funds internalise their investment function and seek to increase exposure to international markets," Woodruff said.

"Nicki will work closely with product partners and the global relationship management team to ensure Citi remains a top tier global counterparty for this sector."

Commenting on her appointment, Ashton said: "I am thrilled to return to Citi. Throughout my career I have forged long-standing relationships and networks across the finance and super industries, and I look forward to leveraging this as we grow our footprint in the super sector."

"As the sector's funds under management increases, it will be vital to work with global leaders, like Citi, who can leverage its global footprint and expertise in markets and capital management to diversify holdings, secure strong returns, and manage risk."

In addition to her leadership role, Ashton also acts as a non-executive director at a number of Australian charities, including Vision Australia, Royal Far West, and Cerebral Palsy Sport and Recreation Association.