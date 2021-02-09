NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Nikkei not so fine
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 9 FEB 2021   6:13PM

"Oh Nikkei, you're so fine
You're so fine you blow my mind, hey Nikkei..."

My apologies to Toni Basil for re-wording the lyrics to her 1981 hit "Mickey", but anyone watching the rise and rise of the Nikkei-225 index will understand.

The Japanese stockmarket's benchmark equity index rose by 16.0% last year - a very close second to the S&P500's 16.3% return - soaring by mind-blowing 64.1% from the lows plumbed in mid-March 2020.

As at 9 February 2021, the Nikkei-225 index has risen by another 7.5% despite Japan extending the COVID-19 state of emergency for another month in 11 prefectures. It was originally slated to end on February 7.

Citizens of planet earth knows by now what this means - social restrictions, business closures, etc. that in effect, freezes economic activity. More so now that the directive was given more teeth after the Diet - Japan's Parliament - enacted laws introducing fines for non-compliance.

This disconnect between the real economy and stockmarket pricing has led to growing criticism that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is distorting market pricing. Forget Gamestop and Reddit, the BOJ is the bigger player that's gaming the system.

This disconnect is highlighted by the breakdown in the negative correlation between the US$/¥ exchange rate and the Nikkei. The disruption of supply chains and closure of international borders brought on by the pandemic, compounded by the more expensive yen, should put downward pressure on economic growth, corporate profitability and by extension, share prices.

And it has. Japanese exports dropped by 4.2% in the year to December 200 -- the 24th straight month of declines and the longest stretch on record based on comparable data going back to 1979.

But wait! Perhaps, stockmarket investors are looking forward as they're claimed to be. With the government's pandemic fiscal stimulus measures the highest on the planet - 42.2% of GDP as of last count - economic recovery awaits.

Sadly, latest stats indicate this is not the case. The fall in Japan's average monthly cash earnings (wages) accelerated to 3.2% in the year to December 2020 from 1.7% in the previous month - the ninth straight month of decline. Just think about its negative implications for consumer spending and inflation.

Not surprisingly, the au Jibun Bank Japan PMI indices - manufacturing, services and composite - have all weakened in January.

So what's keeping the Japanese stockmarket buoyant? The usual suspects are there: vaccine optimism; relaxation of restrictions in some countries; fiscal and monetary policy accommodation, etc.

Nah, it's the BOJ stupid and its aggressive ETF purchases which, according to Reuters, "account for roughly 80% of Japan's ETF market".

Reuters reports that the Japanese central bank is considering "scaling back" its ETF purchases after its March review.

Is this where the game stops?

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

