NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Low for longer
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 29 APR 2021   12:01PM

Latest inflation figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) underscore both the Reserve Bank of Australia's prescience and governor Philip Lowe's expectation that the official cash rate will remain low until at least 2024.

According to the ABS: "Annual inflation for the March 2021 quarter increased to 1.1% following a rise of 0.9% in the December quarter. Price rises in tobacco and furnishings were partially offset by falls in rents, automotive fuel and utilities."

While the annual rate of change in the headline CPI continued to improve since the deflation of the June 2020 quarter (-0.4%) - the first since the March quarter of 1998 (-0.2%) - it remains below even the bottom end of the RBA's 2%-3% target band.

In addition, and as the Australian central bank anticipated at its April meeting, "In the short term, CPI inflation is expected to rise temporarily because of the reversal of some COVID-19-related price reductions", suggesting that the acceleration in consumer prices over the past three quarters could reverse.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

But more important, the RBA's preferred measure of inflation - the trimmed mean - decelerated to an annual rate to 1.1% in the March 2021 quarter - the lowest on record - from 1.2% in the December 2020 quarter.

The RBA anticipated all these in its April missive. "...wage and price pressures are subdued and are expected to remain so for some years. The economy is operating with considerable spare capacity and unemployment is still too high. It will take some time to reduce this spare capacity and for the labour market to be tight enough to generate wage increases that are consistent with achieving the inflation target ... Looking through this, underlying inflation is expected to remain below 2 per cent over the next few years.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

The Australian economy is certainly recovering faster than expected and the labour market has improved significantly. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.6% in March after jumping to 7.5% in July last year -- its highest level in 22 years.

This jobless rate remains insufficient to drive wages higher. Recall the good governor declaring that wages have to grow sustainably by more than 3% for it to be transmitted into higher inflation.

The experience of the past few years suggests that the unemployment rate needs to drop by more than the RBA's expectations of "around 51/4 per cent by mid 2023".

Australia's unemployment rate fell to around 5.0% between late-2018 and early-2019, yet growth in total wages growth reached a high of only 2.3% during that period and the annual rate of inflation remained below the RBA's target - headline CPI and underlying measure at 1.9%.

Surely, the demand (boosted by monetary and fiscal largesse) and supply (hindered by supply chain disruptions and social and business restrictions) is tilted towards higher inflation going forward but this is counteracted by job insecurity and business discounting.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ABSAustralian Bureau of StatisticsPhilip LoweReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: RBA promises support over the next three years
ERS spending revealed
Super fund liquidity could be better: RBA
Women participation rate booms
Chief economist update: Australians all let us rejoice
Chief economist update: Australia's virtuous cycle keeps on turning
Must prepare for demise of LIBOR: RBA
Banks still failing customers after Royal Commission
Economic recovery has been stronger than expected: Lowe
Business investment slow to click into gear: Lowe
Editor's Choice
Super fund in-houses advice service
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
A $59 billion industry superannuation fund is shaking up its advice and employer units by internalising its general advice service and hiring several managerial positions to the employer division.
FirstChoice dominates platform market
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
New research finds that Colonial's FirstChoice platform is the most popular among financial advisers across all states and territories.
Queensland advice firm joins Connectus
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:18PM
NASDAQ listed Focus Financial Partners has added a Queensland advice firm to its advice multi-boutique network Connectus.
Chief economist update: Low for longer
BENJAMIN ONG  |   12:01PM
Latest inflation figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics underscore both the Reserve Bank of Australia's prescience and governor Philip Lowe's expectation that the official cash rate will remain low until at least 2024.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.