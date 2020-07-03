Chief economist update: A tale of two quarters

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times ... it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way..."

-- 'A Tale of Two Cities'

A little tinkering with the first paragraph of Charles Dickens' classic novel and we have Wall Street's story of the first six months of 2020 - A Tale of Two Quarters.

It was the worst of times ...

The virtual freezing of social and commercial activity in response to the coronavirus pandemic sent the US equity market's benchmark indices down sharply into a bear market in the first three months of this year: the S&P 500 down by 29.7%; the DJIA down by 31.4%; the Nasdaq down by 25.6%; the Russell 2000, down by 39.2%.

The "winter of despair" was captured by the spike in the VIX index to a reading of 82.69 - its highest level of Factset's (1990), surpassing the 80.86 registered during the Great Recession and Global Financial Crisis of 2008.

It was the best of times...

Fast forward three months and every single index has rallied into a bull market at the end of the June quarter: The S&P 500 rallied by 20.0%; the DJIA by 17.8%; the Nasdaq by 30.6%; and the Russell 2000 by 25.0%.

Those who turned greedy when everybody were fearful were rewarded with greater returns with the S&P 500 soaring by 38.6% from this year's low; the DJIA by 38.8%; the Nasdaq by 46.6%; and, the Russell 2000 by 45.4%.

Wall Street's recovery was facilitated by massive monetary and fiscal spending. The US Congress passed a US$2 trillion emergency stimulus package in efforts to lessen the toll on the newly-unemployed - the unemployment rate jumped a 50-year low of 3.5% in March to a record high of 14.7% the following month - and companies forced into lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Fed took interest rates lower - to 0 - 0.25% -- while at the same time ramping up its balance sheet with purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-back securities, among other liquidity-boosting measures. More measures are being planned.

Low interest rates sparked the TINA (there is no alternative) trade with investors seeking better returns in the stockmarket that, in turn, forced even "unbelievers" in the market rally to join in for "fear of missing out" (FOMO).

Certainly, recent reports of early positive results in vaccine research helped. So has the re-opening of commerce in America, underscored by the improvement in the ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing from their April lows and the fall in the unemployment from the record high of 14.7% in April to 11.1% in June.

So far so good. But the rising cases of infection have prompted some states to defer or rollback re-opening plans - particularly those in western and southern USA. The continued rise and rise in infections in America could force other states to re-imposed lockdowns.

Needless to say, this would delay the US recovery.

Then again, with the Fed and the government on a "money is no object" crusade, stockmarket investors and economic fundamentals only need to follow the money ... to make more money.

