CFS Edge launches Cboe products

BY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 19 JAN 2024 12:09PM
Financial advisers using Colonial First State's (CFS) new platform CFS Edge can now access quoted products from Cboe Australia (Cboe).
Cboe Australia president Emma Quinn said the new partnership is the latest step in Cboe's journey to provide local investors with access to globally quoted ETFs and listed companies.
She expects these products, which are based on a variety of underlying assets, including equity, fixed income, currency, commodity and crypto assets, to be available from 2024, pending regulatory approval.
"We are delighted to announce this exciting partnership with Colonial First State and expand investor access through CFS Edge," Quinn said.
"As our quoted product offering continues to grow, so too does demand from advisers and their clients for access to breakthrough investment options."
Meanwhile, CFS group executive, distribution Bryce Quirk said the partnership serves to provide further depth to CFS Edge.
"As advisers seek to build client portfolios designed to manage uncertain investment markets, important they have access to the broadest possible range of investment solutions," Quirk said.
"By integrating Cboe funds into CFS Edge, advisers and their clients will benefit from Cboe Australia's wide range of premium ETFs and quoted managed funds."
