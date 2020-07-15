CFS drops fees on external fund

A UK systematic manager has dropped the fees on a managed futures fund for Australian investors distributed by Colonial First State.

The Aspect Diversified Futures Fund (class A), which had $614 million in total assets at June end, was reduced from 1.60% per year in base fee to 1.20%.

Its wholesale class will go from 1.70% per year in base fees to 1.40%.

Performance fees for both versions stay at 20%. The changes came into effect June 8.

The strategy uses trend-following systems with exposure to 230 of the most liquid global financial and commodity futures, currency forwards and (through an unlisted unit trust) other derivative contracts.

The class A returned 2.04% in the year June. Six month returns for the period were -3.02%.

CFS has been distributing Aspect Capital's strategies in Australia for a decade.