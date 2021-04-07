NEWS
Executive Appointments
CFP Board creates diversity and inclusion role
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 APR 2021   12:02PM﻿

The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards has appointed its first diversity and inclusion lead, who joined from sports car racing company NASCAR.

The CFP Board has named Dawn Harris as its director of diversity and inclusion for the Centre for Financial Planning.

The newly created position will see Harris advance diversity and inclusion programs. This includes identifying, developing and implementing D&I initiatives to increase the number of diverse and women entrants into the CFP certification pipeline.

She reports to the centre's managing director D.A. Abrams.

Abrams said: "Dawn possesses a strong record of leading and managing diversity programs and strengthening relationships with key stakeholders. Her key responsibility is to expand access to competent and ethical financial planning by increasing the number of diverse CFP professionals."

Harris has 15 years of experience in program development and execution, diversity and inclusion initiatives, community engagement and marketing.

She spent over 14 years at NASCAR, starting out as the manager of diversity affairs based in Florida. Over the years, Harris moved up the ranks to become managing director of diversity and inclusion, her most recent role which she held for just under 12 months.

Harris also worked as the director of marketing for the Women's Foodservice Forum based in Chicago.

CFP Board chief executive Kevin R. Keller said: "Dawn brings experience and skills that will strengthen our D&I strategic objectives and programs that help drive a more diverse financial profession."

Read more: NASCARDawn HarrisD.A. AbramsCentre for Financial PlanningFoodservice ForumKevin R. Keller
