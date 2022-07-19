CFA exam results improve

CFA exam results improveBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 19 JUL 2022 12:37PM
The CFA Institute has released its latest exam results, with a promising pass rate of 38% for its Level 1 exam.
Of the more than 19,000 candidates worldwide who sat the exam in May this year, a total of 7315 passed.
These results are a slight improvement from last year's Level I exams administered in May, July, August, and November, which had pass rates of just 25%, 22%, 26% and 27%, respectively - the lowest in CFA's 58-year history.
At the time of the last results, the CFA Institute acknowledged the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on peoples' motivation and ability to maintain study momentum.
Since 1963, the average pass rates are as follows: 42% (Level 1), 46% (Level 2) and 56% (Level 3).
Further exams will be held by CFA Institute in July, August and November.
