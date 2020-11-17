Centuria makes $171m acquisition

Centuria Industrial REIT (CIP) announced a $171 million acquisition along with a $125 million fully underwritten institutional placement to partially fund the purchase.

CIP will acquire three high quality, cold store industrial facilities worth $171.1 million on an average initial yield of 5.62%.

The portfolio is currently 100% occupied and have a weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 6.4 years with assets based in NSW, VIC and QLD.

CIP will also undertake a fully underwritten institutional placement to raise around $125 million at an issue price of $3.06l to partially fund the acquisition.

CIP fund manager Jesse Curtis said the acquisition leverages a key growth thematic for the REIT in the non-discretionary, food and pharmaceutical distribution and refrigeration logistics industries.

"These industries are experiencing strong tailwinds underpinned by a rapid increase in online food sales creating favourable supply and demand dynamics," Curtis said.

"The three assets are strategically located in core industrial markets of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, with excellent connectivity to distribution networks.

"They provide secure income streams supported by leading national and international operators."

The issue price of $3.06 per unit for the placement to help fund the purchase represents a 2.9% discount to the last close price.

The new units issued under the placement will rank equally with existing CIP units form the date of issues.

To fund the remainder of the acquisition as well as costs, CIP said it will draw down $58.7 million from its existing debt facility.