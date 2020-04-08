NEWS
Coronavirus News
Centrepoint executives depart, pay cuts implemented
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 APR 2020   12:33PM

Centrepoint Alliance has announced two of its executives will depart as the rest of the leadership prepare for 20% pay cuts.

Centrepoint Alliance's acting chief financial officer Peter Loosmore has left the company, effective yesterday.

Centrepoint said the role, which Loosmore had held since December 2018, will transition to a permanent role. An executive search is underway.

At the same time, the group announced chief technology and marketing officer Richard Lea is set to exit, taking on a new role elsewhere in the industry.

Centrepoint said Lea will work through a handover period before moving on, with his responsibilities to be absorbed by the executive team.

The announcement follows the release of Centrepoint's business continuity plan yesterday, which includes cost cutting measures, testing all critical systems and moving all staff to work from home.

The company said the board and executive team have volunteered a temporary 20% reduction in pay and non-executive staff have "been invited" to salary sacrifice six weeks' leave over six months.

The company said it has also put in place additional support to advisers during this period of uncertainty.

Centrepoint announced fee relief to its advisers on March 25 by waiving a planned fee increase, reducing fees for larger firms and capping fees for two years.

"In the meantime, Centrepoint has launched a series of time-critical updates for its advisers to help them support their clients and manage their businesses in the rapidly changing environment," the company said.

"Centrepoint has reduced costs to ensure the company continues to remain in a strong capital position through this period of market uncertainty."

Centrepoint chief executive Angus Benbow said the company entered the crisis in a strong financial position, with $8.4 million in cash and no debt, as at March 31.

"We are able to share the benefits of our scale by providing some fee relief to our advisers," he said.

"Our business is in a robust financial position and our focus is on ensuring the business is sustainable through the crisis."

Benbow said the company has been systematically moving from lower quality rebates to recurring fee-based revenue since mid-2018.

"We are well positioned to respond to capital management strategies as they arise," Benbow said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Latest News
