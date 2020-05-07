Cbus ready to deploy cash

As COVID-19 pushes down asset prices, Cbus investment chief Kristian Fok is turning his focus to the buying opportunities ahead.

The fund's board devalued its unlisted assets between 8-15% in response to COVID-19, and its March quarter returns stood at 10.54%.

The fund had planned to gradually, over 2020, increase its strategic asset allocation to infrastructure and other assets it saw benefiting from lower interest rates. It had made the first part of that change when COVID-19 arrived.

It entered the downturn 6% underweight unlisted assets, after forgoing bidding up on transactions such as Hobart Airport and Victorian Land Titles.

Going forward, Fok is breaking down the buying opportunities as immediate, pipeline investments and the bigger role superannuation could play in the economy.

Fok said the COVID-19 downturn gave Cbus the opportunity to participate in eight equity raises by ASX-listed companies, three of which were new names. It also includes some small caps.

"We tend to participate where we have existing holdings but also there are a couple of companies where liked the prices," Fok said.

"We also have a strategy [since nine months] in place where we look at companies with strong fundamentals but also strong stewardship and corporate sustainability alignments where we would like to take longer-term equity holdings in listed sense," he said.

He also sees direct lending as an immediate opportunity.

"There are a lot of things we have looked at in the past but just because we couldn't get terms that we felt comfortable with, they didn't protect the debt investors as well as we would have liked...a number of those opportunities have now come back to us because the players who were looking to fund have fallen away," Fok said.

The fund also wants to look at new opportunities via platforms it has already engaged with including property and infrastructure.

"We have been doing some work with NHFIC (National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation), we participated in their bond aggregator issuances where we effectively provided cheaper refinancing for organisation building new affordable housing," he says, adding the fund wants to participate in other initiatives in the space.

In infrastructure, he points to assets that have been identified but haven't been implemented.

"A good example is the railway from Melbourne Airport to Spencer Street," he said.

About 26% is managed internally at the moment has internal teams on global equities, EM, quantitative equities, Australian small caps, Australian direct lending, infrastructure, cash and fixed income portfolios and subsidiary Cbus Property.

Fok said this will probably increase to 40% over time.

"We are thinking about our private equity strategy, it's a bit harder to execute but we are thinking about bringing a resource in house but its subject to be considered once we have more clarity on where we sit over the next six months," he said.