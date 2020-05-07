NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Cbus ready to deploy cash
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAY 2020   4:35PM

As COVID-19 pushes down asset prices, Cbus investment chief Kristian Fok is turning his focus to the buying opportunities ahead.

The fund's board devalued its unlisted assets between 8-15% in response to COVID-19, and its March quarter returns stood at 10.54%.

The fund had planned to gradually, over 2020, increase its strategic asset allocation to infrastructure and other assets it saw benefiting from lower interest rates. It had made the first part of that change when COVID-19 arrived.

It entered the downturn 6% underweight unlisted assets, after forgoing bidding up on transactions such as Hobart Airport and Victorian Land Titles.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

Going forward, Fok is breaking down the buying opportunities as immediate, pipeline investments and the bigger role superannuation could play in the economy.

Fok said the COVID-19 downturn gave Cbus the opportunity to participate in eight equity raises by ASX-listed companies, three of which were new names. It also includes some small caps.

"We tend to participate where we have existing holdings but also there are a couple of companies where liked the prices," Fok said.

"We also have a strategy [since nine months] in place where we look at companies with strong fundamentals but also strong stewardship and corporate sustainability alignments where we would like to take longer-term equity holdings in listed sense," he said.

He also sees direct lending as an immediate opportunity.

"There are a lot of things we have looked at in the past but just because we couldn't get terms that we felt comfortable with, they didn't protect the debt investors as well as we would have liked...a number of those opportunities have now come back to us because the players who were looking to fund have fallen away," Fok said.

The fund also wants to look at new opportunities via platforms it has already engaged with including property and infrastructure.

"We have been doing some work with NHFIC (National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation), we participated in their bond aggregator issuances where we effectively provided cheaper refinancing for organisation building new affordable housing," he says, adding the fund wants to participate in other initiatives in the space.

In infrastructure, he points to assets that have been identified but haven't been implemented.

"A good example is the railway from Melbourne Airport to Spencer Street," he said.

About 26% is managed internally at the moment has internal teams on global equities, EM, quantitative equities, Australian small caps, Australian direct lending, infrastructure, cash and fixed income portfolios and subsidiary Cbus Property.

Fok said this will probably increase to 40% over time.

"We are thinking about our private equity strategy, it's a bit harder to execute but we are thinking about bringing a resource in house but its subject to be considered once we have more clarity on where we sit over the next six months," he said.

Read more: Kristian FokCbus PropertyHobart Airport
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Liquid and ready: Cbus
How Cbus is servicing early release requests
Cbus Property launches new project
Green light for $1b Cbus tower
Real estate manager hires from Cbus
Cbus, UniSuper back new housing bond
Industry fund appoints deputy CIO
Industry fund cuts property portfolio emissions
Cbus aims to reduce costs through internalisation
Industry fund names investment operations boss
Editor's Choice
Software provider launches ERS tech solution
ALLY SELBY
Bravura has launched a new technology solution that will enable its clients to better manage early release requests.
Industry fund swaps insurers
KANIKA SOOD
An industry fund is moving from MLC Life to OnePath as its life insurer effective July 1 and has notified members of changes to its offering.
No change of mind for ERS
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:25PM
The Australian Taxation Office has said members who change their mind over the Early Release Super scheme will not be able to withdraw their applications.
ASX appoints compliance chief
ALLY SELBY  |   11:54AM
The ASX has appointed a new chief compliance officer, as the incumbent prepares to step down after a decade in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something EXHUlNyN