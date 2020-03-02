NEWS
Insurance
Cbus overhauls insurance offering
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 2 MAR 2020   12:42PM

Cbus is changing the way it calculates insurance premiums, with members set to pay more for death and TPD insurance cover.

From April 1, Cbus members' insurance premiums will be based on their age in a move designed to more closely reflect what it costs to provide cover, the fund said.

"We always keep a close eye on our insurance pricing to give you the best-value cover we can. And when we last changed our pricing in September 2017, premiums for most members were substantially reduced," Cbus said.

The fund also said the cost of implementing two major legislative changes - Protecting Your Super and Putting Members Interests First - and an increase in disability claim volumes requires an overall increase in the rates charged by its group insurer, TAL.

Currently, those in the default manual occupation pay $2.68 per week for death and TPD cover, as do those deemed non-manual and professional. Members categorised as electech pay $2.62.

From April 1, weekly premiums will differ across age brackets.

A member in the default manual occupation aged 35-49 will pay $3.08, as will a member of the same age in non-manual and professional. The same cohort in the electech category will pay $3.01.

Those in the manual occupation will be provided more cover per unit of TPD and death cover, Cbus said.

The changes follow increases to the administration fees paid by Cbus members at the beginning of February.

The fund is also making a raft of changes to the actual offering, with members to be able to choose the level of TPD cover that suits them.

"Under the current policy, it's not possible to have more TPD cover than death cover. From 1 April 2020, we're removing this restriction, so you can apply for the level of TPD cover you need," Cbus said.

From February 1, Cbus also extended the timeframe during which members who are out of work can make a TPD claim up to 24 months.

It is also extending support for terminally ill members. Already providing death cover for members who die within 14 days of the insurer making a TPD payment, Cbus will now include diagnosis of a terminal illness within 14 days of the insurer paying out a TPD claim.

"So if you have more death cover than TPD cover, we'll pay the death cover amount less the TPD amount already paid. This applies to claims where the diagnosis is made on or after 1 February 2020," Cbus said.

Finally, Cbus has changed the EWA component of its definition of TPD to specifically address psychiatric impairment (mental disorder).

"By including this in our definition of TPD, we're aiming to provide greater clarity in the assessment of these claims and ensure that members who can't work due to psychiatric impairment (rather than physical incapacity) don't face unintended hurdles in the claim process," the fund said.

Cbus is home to more than 761,000 members and $52 billion in funds under management. In December 2019, Cbus said half of all its members have less than $27,000 in their account.

