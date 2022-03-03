Cbus names deputy chair

The $68 billion industry super fund has appointed a new deputy chair.

Master Builders Australia chief executive Denita Wawn has been named in the role, replacing Dave Noonan who stepped down earlier this year.

Wawn has been on the board of Cbus since December 2017. She has also previously been a director of Hostplus.

She has served as chief executive of Master Builders since March 2017 and has over 20 years' experience in the not-for-profit sector and workplace relations.

Her previous roles include chair of the Worldwide Brewing Alliance, chief executive of the Brewers Association of Australia and New Zealand, director of Alcohol Beverage Advertising Code. She also spent close to a decade as general manager, workplace and corporate relations at the National Farmer's Federation, during which time she also served as secretary of the Australian Farmers Fighting Fund.

In addition to Cbus, Wawn currently chairs the board of Canberra Grammar School Foundation and is a non-executive director of the National Australia Day Council.

In a statement, recently installed Cbus chair Wayne Swan said: "We are pleased to announce that Denita Wawn has been appointed to the role of deputy chair of the Cbus board."

"I look forward to working with Denita as the board continues our ambitious agenda for fund growth while continuing to deliver excellent outcomes for members."