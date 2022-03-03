NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Cbus names deputy chair

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 3 MAR 2022   12:40PM

The $68 billion industry super fund has appointed a new deputy chair.

Master Builders Australia chief executive Denita Wawn has been named in the role, replacing Dave Noonan who stepped down earlier this year.

Wawn has been on the board of Cbus since December 2017. She has also previously been a director of Hostplus.

She has served as chief executive of Master Builders since March 2017 and has over 20 years' experience in the not-for-profit sector and workplace relations.

Her previous roles include chair of the Worldwide Brewing Alliance, chief executive of the Brewers Association of Australia and New Zealand, director of Alcohol Beverage Advertising Code. She also spent close to a decade as general manager, workplace and corporate relations at the National Farmer's Federation, during which time she also served as secretary of the Australian Farmers Fighting Fund.

In addition to Cbus, Wawn currently chairs the board of Canberra Grammar School Foundation and is a non-executive director of the National Australia Day Council.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

In a statement, recently installed Cbus chair Wayne Swan said: "We are pleased to announce that Denita Wawn has been appointed to the role of deputy chair of the Cbus board."

"I look forward to working with Denita as the board continues our ambitious agenda for fund growth while continuing to deliver excellent outcomes for members."

Read more: CbusDenita WawnDave NoonanHostplusWayne Swan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Rainy day funds probed
Hostplus hits members with new fee
Remembering Helen Hewett
Cbus, Media Super set merger date
Economics Committee to examine rainy day funds
Vanguard move a win for SSGA, BlackRock
Former Hostplus investors tapped for VC fund
Hostplus and Maritime Super explore merger
Cbus, Dexus acquire Perth assets
Cbus adds to board

Editor's Choice

ASIC consults on FSCP sittings

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC is seeking feedback on how and when the Financial Services and Credit Panel should convene when addressing financial adviser misconduct.

Pendal appoints portfolio manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has appointed a new portfolio manager to its Australian midcap fund as Andrew Waddington prepares to retire.

Australia confirms economic sanctions against Russia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian government has confirmed its economic measures against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Hejaz adds sales director

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citing an increase in demand for Sharia-compliant investment products, Hejaz Financial has appointed a sales director from LUCRF Super.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.