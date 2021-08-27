NEWS
Insurance

Cbus changes insurance premiums

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 27 AUG 2021   12:36PM

The industry superannuation fund has informed members the premiums they pay for death and total and permanent disablement cover is changing.

Cbus has issued new premium prices across its manual, electech, non-manual and professional categories which will kick in from October.

Cbus said TPD claims in its highest risk category, the manual occupation category, have increased significantly in recent years. Around 19 of every 20 claims made have been paid, making it more expensive to insure these members, the fund said.

Those aged 15-24 and 25-34 will see their premiums for death cover go down by six cents per unit of cover, however their TPD premiums will rise 29c and 30c respectively. For those aged 35-49 there will be no change to death premiums, though their TPD premiums will increase by 42c per unit of cover. Those over 50 will pay 10c more per unit of death cover and 46c more for each unit of TPD cover.

For all ages in the electech category, cost per unit of TPD cover is decreasing by as much as 33c, however only those aged 15-34 will see a reduction in death premiums. Those aged 35-49 will see no change, while over 50s will see their premiums go up eight cents.

It's good news for those who fall into the non-manual and professional categories, with reductions all round for both TPD and death. The cuts vary from 27c per unit to 47c for death and 11c to 34c for TPD.

"As an industry super fund, we only charge what it costs us to provide your cover, and we negotiate carefully with our insurer to make sure we're getting you the best value cover we can," Cbus said.

"So, while a small increase has been unavoidable for some members, we've been able to negotiate a decrease for others."

The fund is also improving its income protection offering, including extending cover to blue collar workers in its manual and electech categories.

It's also now offering cover to miners who don't work with explosives, air traffic controllers and security guards, doormen, bouncers and people employed in crowd control (unarmed).

Claims will now be paid where a member's accident or illness is the result of self-inflicted harm or attempted suicide, participation in a criminal act, or service in the armed forces of any country.

Cbus is also working to extend these changes to Sole Trader members next year.

In the three years to June end, on average 96% of TPD claims and 100% of death claims were paid, according to the fund.

