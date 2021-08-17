NEWS
Regulatory

CBA to publicise misconduct

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 17 AUG 2021   11:39AM

The Federal Court has imposed orders on Commonwealth Bank that require it to publish notices on its website and newsroom for charging higher interest rates on business overdraft accounts than what it advised its customers over a four-year period.

CBA is required to publish a written and audio-visual notice on its website and newsroom's landing pages under the heading "Notification of Misconduct by CBA" for a period of 90 days.

"The requirement for CBA to notify its customers and the general public that it unlawfully overcharged interest is an important part of deterrence, along with the $7 million fine handed down by the court."

"Not only does it ensure that CBA's customers and the general public are aware of the misconduct, it sends a strong message that there is significant financial and reputational risk for failing to have the systems in place to prevent overcharging," ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes said.

Following an investigation by ASIC, CBA admitted to false or misleading representations and engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct over to 12,119 occasions from 1 December 2014 to 31 March 2018.

The bank advised customers with certain credit facilities they would be charged a 16% interest rate and were sent account statements showing this interest rate.

However, due to a system error more than 1500 customers were charged a 34% interest rate on their overdraft accounts totalling $2.2 million.

In 2013, CBA allegedly tried to manually fix the overcharging but was unsuccessful and customers continued to be incorrectly charged.

CBA has remediated $3.74 million to the customers impacted in this case.

In the hearing, CBA said an appropriate penalty was between $4 million and $5 million yet ASIC submitted a penalty of $7 million.

CBA has yet to update its website and newsroom page with the notice at the time of publishing.

