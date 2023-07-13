Newspaper icon
CBA staff head to Fair Work over WFH policy

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 13 JUL 2023   12:40PM

The Finance Sector Union will front the Fair Work Commission on behalf of Commonwealth Bank staff, fighting the banking giant's mandate that staff be in the office 50% of the time.

At the end of May, CBA told staff that they would be required to work from the office at least 50% of the time, effective July 17.

The edict was handed down without consulting workers, the FSU said, which goes against the Enterprise Agreement in place. Clause 37 of CBA's Enterprise Agreement requires the bank to consult with staff about major changes to their work location.

The FSU said CBA employees had complained to the union that returning to the office would force them to spend more money on things like commuting and childcare while also impacting their productivity due to the hours lost travelling to and from work.

The FSU has been engaging with CBA for several months now, pushing for the bank to maintain the status quo while also offering all affected staff remote working arrangements on mutually agreeable terms. However, CBA contends that the mandate is not a breach of Clause 37 as it "does not constitute 'major workplace change in production, program, organisation, structure, or technology that is likely to have significant effects on employees'".

Now, the FSU has filed a dispute with the Fair Work Commission over the matter.

"We have asked the Fair Work Commission to intervene in this matter. Instead of issuing edicts, we want the bank to engage in a consultation process with the FSU and affected staff in accordance with the CBA Enterprise Agreement," FSU national secretary Julia Angrisano said.

"What CBA has done is ignore the Enterprise Agreement and instead, dictate changes to work from home arrangements that currently suit many of its employees."

Angrisano added that the pandemic proved that remote work is a sustainable model and is convenient for vast numbers of workers.

The FSU said some workers are so unhappy with the decision taken by CBA that they are considering resigning.

One worker told the FSU: "When we go in the office we sit on our own and do our work like at home but with more distractions and costs... If I don't make it to the office on our scheduled team days due to sickness, leave or personal reasons like childcare then I have to come into the office on a different day of the month to make up my two team days in a month. I will have to go to the office when not a single other team member is in and sit on my own all day just to tick the box. My boss wouldn't even know I was in unless I go out of my way to let him know."

Another said: "We've also been advised that if we're unwell or have taken annual leave on our designated office day, this will need to be made up on a different day which doesn't justify the reason for being absent in the first place. This new directive is no longer promoting CBA's flexibility, but more of a hidden agenda preparation towards a full transition back to the office to ensure that our new office at Redfern has seated bodies at the limited desks in our allocated area."

In a recent letter to the FSU, CBA claimed about 70% of its employees are already or are close to meeting the 50% office attendance requirement. It also claimed it has consulted with staff and the FSU on the matter several times, including several meetings with the FSU.

The escalation of the matter comes as the FSU's bargaining team is negotiating a new Enterprise Agreement and pay increase for CBA workers, including a retrospective increase back paid to July 2022 to compensate for increases that were below the rate of inflation. It is also calling for a trial 30-hour work week, an additional 22.8 hours of 'Life Leave' and the introduction of a Tea Break Penalty in which where a tea break cannot be taken the employee would be entitled to 200% loading for the remainder of a shift or until the break is taken.

Australian inflation downturn on the horizon: AMP

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Australian inflation will fall over the next six months, according to AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina.

Brighter Super sees double-digit returns

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:31PM
Brighter Super has reported double-digit returns across several of its investment options for FY23, owing largely to its oversized equities allocations.

Lowe hands down RBA board shake up

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:39PM
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe has announced significant changes that will be implemented by the central bank in response to the recent review of its processes.

