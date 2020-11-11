CBA feels pressure of low rates, profits down

Commonwealth Bank of Australia reported a decrease in cash profit down for the September quarter due to lower margins and higher expenses.

The preliminary figures show cash profits down 16% to $1.8 billion on the same period in the previous year.

The bank noted its net interest margin was lower than its half year results due to reduced earnings on deposits, unfavourable lending margins and higher liquid assets which were partly offset by an improvement in lower wholesale funding costs.

Despite this, the bank experienced $5.6 billion growth in its home lending, $15.8 billion in deposits and $1.4 billion in business lending.

CBA chief executive Matt Comyn said the growth partially offset the lower margins.

"Operating performance in the quarter was highlighted by balance growth in home lending, business lending and deposits, which helped offset ongoing margin pressures from lower interest rates," he said.

Expenses outside of customer remediation are up 2% due to increased investment spend, higher staff costs as a result of COVID-19 and wage inflation.

However, loan impairment expenses were $550 million for the quarter which equates to 28 basis points of average gross loans and acceptances.

Consumer arrears have been insulated by loan repayment deferrals and government support with just 46,000 loans totalling $19 billion in deferral, down from 125,000 totalling $49 billion in June.

The bank's common equity tier one ratio increased 20 basis points to 11.8% after the $1.7 billion payment in final dividends to shareholders.

Comyn said the quarterly results were a good outcome which is attributed to the bank's disciplined execution of its strategy.

"Our strong balance sheet, focus on operational excellence and the dedication and commitment of our people ensures we remain well placed to support our customers and the wider community through the ongoing challenges of COVID-19," he said.