Investment
Carlyle buys into Calastone, ups Link bid
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 27 OCT 2020   12:30PM

The Carlyle Group will acquire a majority stake in Calastone, while also announcing it has increased its offer price for Link Group.

Carlyle did not disclose the financial terms of its ownership in Calastone but mentioned that it acquired the stake from existing shareholders Octopus Ventures and Accel.

Fernando Chueca, a managing director in Carlyle's advisory team, said since its inception Calastone has achieved remarkable growth through replacing legacy and complex workflows with truly innovative solutions for its clients.

Funds affiliated with the group will support Calastone in accelerating its growth, including broadening its product suite, technology, and international expansion, Chueca said.

Calastone chief executive Julien Hammerson said the firm has made great strides in the past decade to meet the needs of customers and investors in reducing friction and costs within the mutual fund industry.

"Our business has grown from strength to strength and has created the Distributed Market Infrastructure (DMI), a hugely innovative and market leading DLT based platform to drive yet more efficiency. At the same time, we have continued to expand internationally and created new opportunities in Money Market funds," he said.

On October 23, the group and Pacific Equity Partners upped its bid price to acquire Link to $5.40 per share, 20 cents more than its previous offer.

The consortium's previous proposal for a scrip alternative has been updated so that it includes the option of a cash offer for Link excluding PEXA of $3.80 per share, Link wrote in an update to shareholders. This includes the ability to take the indirect interest in Link's PEXA holding in a structure that remains unchanged from the proposal, it said.

Link recently rejected the proposal because it did not reflect the significant value of PEXA, which has boomed since the onset of the pandemic. PEXA is a digital property settlement solution co-owned by Link, Commonwealth Bank and Lightyear Investments.

Link is in the process of reviewing the revised proposal.

