CareSuper, Spirit Super mandate Iress ahead of merger

CareSuper and Spirit Super have selected Iress to lay the technological foundation for their merger.

With the administration function to be in-house, the merged superannuation fund will use Iress' Acurity Registry platform and Acurity Online portal.

Acurity Registry allows funds to consolidate legacy or disparate systems on a single registry, automating transactions such as contributions and processing through the platform.

Meanwhile, Acurity Online is a fully transactional online portal for superannuation members to view and maintain their super, manage insurance, trade shares, and consolidate and switch funds.

Iress will also continue to provide enablement software for the merger entity via Xplan Prime, which enables funds to produce and document objective-based advice.

Iress chief executive of superannuation Paul Giles, who was recently appointed following a major organisational and leadership restructure, said: "Iress is delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with Spirit Super. Since 2000, we've supported the fund to grow and transform through previous mergers and further enhance its ability to deliver for members."

"Spirit Super and CareSuper are leaders in member experience, and we look forward to empowering them to find new and innovative ways to engage with their diverse member base."

Spirit Super chief executive Jason Murray, who will lead the combined fund, added: "Over the years, our fruitful partnership with Iress has enabled us to harness technology to drive business transformation and an improved focus on member engagement."

"We are confident that the capability of Iress' team, combined with the flexibility and scalability of Iress' software, will enable a smooth transition in the merger of our award-winning funds, while continuing to provide our members with the best possible experience now and into the future."

The Spirit Super and CareSuper merger is expected to finalise in late 2024, creating a combined fund with more than 500,000 members and funds under management nearing $50 billion.

Iress will be working with Spirit Super and CareSuper through the merger process over the next year, assisting with the migration of member data from Mercer, which currently serves as CareSuper's administrator.