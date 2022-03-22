NEWS
Executive Appointments

Capital Group appoints to newly created role

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 22 MAR 2022   12:26PM

Capital Group has appointed London-based Kat Ferris as head of product development for Asia and Europe.

Reporting to Alexandra Haggard, head of product and investment services for Asia and Europe, Ferris will lead the team responsible for product development, governance, and product management of Capital Group's investment range for clients in Asia and Europe.

Her responsibilities will include overseeing new fund launches across equity, fixed income and multi-asset as the firm expands its offering for investors.

Ferris has more than 16 years of experience in asset management with a focus on the product function within Asian and European markets.

She joins from Morgan Stanley Investment Management where she was head of international product for four years.

"Capital Group is known for its long-term focus, multiple-manager investment approach and launching funds that will stand the test of time," Ferris said.

"I am looking forward to expanding the firm's equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies for both institutional and retail investors across Asia and Europe."

Haggard added: "Bringing an exceptional leader like Kat on board with deep knowledge of product development and management is key to ensuring our investment offerings continue to help clients meet their investment goals and are relevant through multiple market cycles."

"We are proud that our first strategy, Capital Group Investment Company of America, launched in 1934, is still available to investors."

Read more: Kat FerrisAlexandra HaggardMorgan Stanley Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

