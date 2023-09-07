Newspaper icon
CALI launches scholarship to boost female risk advisers

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 7 SEP 2023   12:35PM

The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) has launched a program that aims to entice more women into the life insurance industry.

The industry body said its inaugural ReCALIbrate program will provide $2000 in grants to support the attendance of five female risk advisers at the Financial Advice Association Australia.

To continue fostering the engagement of women in the industry, CALI further explained that each recipient will be paired with a senior female life insurance industry leader who will act as a mentor.

"CALI believes it is important to play our part to foster the next generation of female financial risk advisers to ensure a strong pipeline of talent and leadership while also addressing the decreasing number of financial advisers in Australia," CALI chief executive Christine Cupitt said.

Cupitt added CALI is passionate about finding ways to make life insurance more inclusive.

"So, our industry reflects the community we serve," she added.

"Men outnumber women at industry conferences for many reasons, including juggling family and carer responsibilities with day-to-day work. We want to do more to create opportunities for women in our industry."

Meanwhile, CALI board member and managing director of ClearView Nadine Gooderick explained risk specialists play an important role in helping people understand their life insurance needs, secure adequate cover and, at claim time, get benefits paid.

"Women have traditionally been under-represented in financial services but that is gradually changing, and we want to do our part to encourage women to pursue a career in risk advice and foster a diverse, inclusive industry," she concluded.

