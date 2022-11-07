Newspaper icon
CALI backed by industry

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 7 NOV 2022   11:36AM

The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) has been backed by the industry with 19 life insurers and reinsurers joining its membership.

CALI's membership now represents 99% of the life insurance industry and 100% of the reinsurance industry in Australia.

Members include AIA Australia, ClearView, Hannover Re, Integrity Life, MLC Life Insurance, NobleOak, QInsure, Resolution Life Australasia, Swiss Re, Zurich Financial Services, Challenger, General Reinsurance Life, HCF Life, MetLife Australia, Munich Re, Pacific Life Re, RGA Reinsurance, SCOR Life & Health, and TAL.

CALI co-chairs, AIA Australia chief executive and managing director Damien Mu and TAL group chief executive and managing director Brett Clark said the strong engagement and support from across the industry underscored the important role that CALI will play.

"CALI has been established as a dedicated peak body to act as the progressive voice of life insurance in Australia and to represent the interests of the industry and our customers and partners," they said.

"CALI has an essential role to play in driving positive outcomes through engagement with our stakeholders, including government, consumers, their representatives, and regulators."

Membership of the CALI board has also been finalised, with representatives from AIA Australia, ClearView, Integrity Life, MetLife, MLC Life Insurance, Pacific Life Re, Resolution Life Australasia, TAL, and Zurich Financial Services.

Last month Christine Cupitt was announced as the incoming chief executive, commencing the role next January.

Mu and Clark added the strong support from industry will empower Cupitt in the role.

"The mandate which accompanies such strong endorsement and commitment from across the industry ensures Chris and the team she establishes will be well positioned to advocate for sound public policy outcomes that benefit customers and the community," the pair concluded.

