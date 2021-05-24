BUSSQ extends Link contract

The $5.6 billion industry fund has extended its existing contract with Link Group for further five years as fund administrator.

BUSSQ said Link won the tender again due to its continued commitment to technology that in turn improves the fund's 60,000 members' experiences through multi-channel communications, the super fund said.

"We ran an extremely competitive and comprehensive tender which reconfirmed that Link Group was the best partner for our organisation and our members," BUSSQ chief executive Damian Wills said.

"The quality of Link Group's technology and enthusiasm of the Link Group team to continually evolve and improve the interface for our members has made us extremely confident in our extension."

Link Group retirement and superannuation solutions chief executive Dee McGrath added that the renewed contract was a milestone in the relationship between the two companies.

"BUSSQ has a fantastic performance record, and the ability to showcase fund performance alongside projected savings amounts will be a continued comfort to all of its members. We look forward to working with BUSSQ to continually innovate on the member experience," McGrath said.

"The length of reappointment is also testament to the continued commitment of our retirement and superannuation solutions team, who continually strive to improve our technological and service offering to the benefit of all of our clients."

Elsewhere, BUSSQ recently appointed former Equipsuper executive Camille Magee as executive manager, relationships, growth and advice and Trevor Govender as executive manager, operations, product and finance.

The super fund was also the third top performer in MySuper for December end when risk adjusted returns were considered.