Superannuation

BUSSQ extends Link contract

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 24 MAY 2021   12:12PM

The $5.6 billion industry fund has extended its existing contract with Link Group for further five years as fund administrator.

BUSSQ said Link won the tender again due to its continued commitment to technology that in turn improves the fund's 60,000 members' experiences through multi-channel communications, the super fund said.

"We ran an extremely competitive and comprehensive tender which reconfirmed that Link Group was the best partner for our organisation and our members," BUSSQ chief executive Damian Wills said.

"The quality of Link Group's technology and enthusiasm of the Link Group team to continually evolve and improve the interface for our members has made us extremely confident in our extension."

Link Group retirement and superannuation solutions chief executive Dee McGrath added that the renewed contract was a milestone in the relationship between the two companies.

"BUSSQ has a fantastic performance record, and the ability to showcase fund performance alongside projected savings amounts will be a continued comfort to all of its members. We look forward to working with BUSSQ to continually innovate on the member experience," McGrath said.

"The length of reappointment is also testament to the continued commitment of our retirement and superannuation solutions team, who continually strive to improve our technological and service offering to the benefit of all of our clients."

Elsewhere, BUSSQ recently appointed former Equipsuper executive Camille Magee as executive manager, relationships, growth and advice and Trevor Govender as executive manager, operations, product and finance.

The super fund was also the third top performer in MySuper for December end when risk adjusted returns were considered.

Ironbark signs on Canadian manager

KANIKA SOOD
Ironbark Asset Management will distribute a Canadian manager's unlisted infrastructure fund to Australia and New Zealand Investors.

BUSSQ extends Link contract

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $5.6 billion industry fund has extended its existing contract with Link Group for further five years as fund administrator.

Victoria Devine launches investing platform

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Financial adviser and personal finance influencer Victoria Devine is launching a She's on the Money branded investment platform, powered by robo-adviser Six Park.

Actuaries Institute unveils IDII recommendations

KARREN VERGARA
The Actuaries Institute has released sweeping recommendations to help fix the individual disability income insurance (IDII) sector that is currently at "risk of failure".

