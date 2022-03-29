NEWS
Regulatory

Budget to back aspiring homeowners

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 29 MAR 2022   10:21AM

In a pre-Budget announcement, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has flagged that those hoping to break into the property market can expect a win.

The government will double its financial commitment to the Home Guarantee Scheme, which already exists.

The Home Guarantee Scheme ensures part of an eligible buyer's home loan is guaranteed by the government, in theory enabling Australians to buy a home sooner with a smaller deposit and without needing to pay lenders mortgage insurance.

So far, 60,000 Australians have used the scheme to purchase first homes.

Under the renewed commitment to the scheme, the government will make up to 50,000 places in the scheme available per year and open up the scheme in regional areas to those who are not purchasing their first property.

The renewed scheme will include, 35,000 guarantees each year - up from the current 10,000, from 1 July 2022 under the First Home Guarantee. These are exclusively to support eligible first homebuyers to purchase a new or existing home with a deposit as low as 5%.

A further 10,000 guarantees each year from 1 October 2022 to 30 June 2025 under the new Regional Home Guarantee, which will support eligible homebuyers, including non-first home buyers and permanent residents, to purchase or construct a new home in regional areas, subject to the passage of enabling legislation.

Additionally, 5000 guarantees each year from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2025 will expand the Family Home Guarantee initiative which was announced in last year's budget.

The Family Home Guarantee is specifically targeted to single parent families, assisting eligible single parents with children to buy their first home or to re-enter the housing market with a deposit of as little as 2%.

Frydenberg reported that of total guarantees issued so far, 52% went to women, above the market average of 41% of home loans going to women, meanwhile 85% of Family Home Guarantees were taken up by single mothers.

