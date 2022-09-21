Brighter Super makes changes to insurance offering

Newspaper icon
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 SEP 2022   12:45PM

Brighter Super is increasing some of its insurance premiums and changing the way they are charged at the same time.

From September 30, the cost of death and total and permanent disability cover through Brighter Super will go up across all occupational risk categories. The cost of death only cover will not change.

Currently, those members categorised as 'blue collar' pay $1.52 per unit per week for death and TPD cover. From September 30 this will increase to $1.75.

Those in the 'white collar' category will see their premiums rise from $1.17 to $1.35, while 'professional' members will see theirs increase to $1.15 from $1.

"While an increase in cost is never ideal, we need to ensure that insurance premiums are sustainable so that you can continue to rely on your insurance in your time of need," Brighter Super said.

"As a not-for-profit super fund, we work hard to ensure that our members are sufficiently protected and that the premiums charged are competitive and fair. We do not make any profit or receive any commission from the insurance provided to our members."

For members with fixed cover, the premium rates per $1000 of death and TPD cover will also increase, the super fund said.

Meanwhile, the way the premiums are charged is also changing. Currently they are charged using members' age as at July 1 each year. Going forward they will be charged using a members' current age.

"This change is being made to make it easier for our members to understand how insurance cover and costs are calculated. It will also make it easier for members to compare products with other superannuation funds," the fund said.

Finally, Brighter Super is removing the restrictions on non-Australian residents when they leave Australia. Currently non-residents who permanently leave or leave Australia for longer than three months have their insurance cover cancelled. From September 30, this restriction will be removed.

Brighter Super said this will contribute to improving member outcomes, ensuring members are covered when overseas.

