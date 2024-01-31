Bragg outraged over super fund payments to unions

Senator Andrew Bragg has slammed industry super funds, accusing them of channelling $40 million to unions and Industry Super Australia (ISA).

Scrutinising mandatory disclosures, Bragg pointed out that AustralianSuper, Cbus, HESTA, Hostplus, TWUSUPER, and First Super have each contributed more than $1 million to unions, covering expenses ranging from directors' fees to advertising.

Concurrently, ISA received $21.5 million.

"It's a huge amount of money when you consider that the funds are supposed to be funding retirements," Bragg argued on 2GB radio.

He expressed concerns that these funds might be used to counteract legislative initiatives, potentially stifling parliamentary decisions to liberalise superannuation rules for purposes like aiding first home buyers or providing support during economic downturns, as seen during the COVID crisis.

"Members' money is being used to ensure that super is hermetically sealed, even though that might not be in the interest of those workers," Bragg said.

While seeing no problem with supporting a union or employer group, Bragg insisted on a stringent financial rationale that aligns with members' best interests.

"...some of the smallest funds are making the biggest payments for so-called directors fees and for services rendered. So, I think in many cases, they're just sweetheart deals," Bragg said.

Moreover, Bragg highlighted that irrespective of the returns generated for members, support for employer groups by industry funds demands scrutiny, due to a chronic lack of transparency.