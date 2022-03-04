NEWS
Investment

Boardroom diversity benefits investors: eToro

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 4 MAR 2022   11:59AM

eToro has launched its new new FemaleLeadership Smart Portfolio, offering investors long-term exposure to companies already exhibiting strong gender equality credentials and awareness.

The portfolio, composed of US-listed companies from the existing eToro stocks universe,  is ranked according to a range of metrics including gender diversity, analyst consensus ratings, stock liquidity, and market capitalisation.

To qualify, at least 40% of both the company's executives and board of directors must be women.

Companies included in the portfolio include Disney, GAP, Uber and Paramount Global.

The launch of this portfolio is part of eToro's wider initiative to support women in business, finance and investing. This include the recently launched InvestWithHer, an online community designed to encourage more women to consider investing.

eToro's deputy chief executive and global chief operating officer Hedva Ber said that female leadership and boardroom diversity have proven advantages, not just for company culture, but also for business growth and development.

"The impact of these factors over the long term is not just a stronger, more resilient business with better processes and fresher thinking, but in turn better results for investors.

"To identify the best-performing stocks of tomorrow, investors must evaluate the processes and cultures that a company is putting in place today and determine who is truly equipped for tomorrow."

Ber added that gender equality is just one aspect of diversity, yet it is a crucial area where a great deal of progress needs to be made.

"That progress won't necessarily be steady or obvious, and for people who don't have the time to scrutinise the ongoing developments within each industry, the market may seem overwhelming," she said.

"With a ready-made, diversified portfolio of companies, we will be doing the heavy lifting and enabling our customers to engage with this progress in a simple and responsible way."

Read more: eToroHedva BerInvestWithHer
VIEW COMMENTS

