BNP Paribas hires from Vanguard

Vanguard's institutional sales team has copped another departure, as an institutional sales manager moves to BNP Paribas' asset management business.

Abdul Elhage was an institutional sales manager at Vanguard for nearly five years and left last month.

In his new role as a senior business development manager on BNP Paribas Asset Management's institutional team, he will be responsible for sales in New South Wales and Queensland, as first reported by Financial Standard's sister publication Industry Moves.

Elhage reports to John Jardim, who heads BNP's institutional business in asset management.

His departure comes after Vanguard last week lost its head of institutional sales Matt Willis, who left to take a business development role at the $105 billion First State Super. Vanguard promoted internally to fill Willis's role.

Last year, BNP Paribas Asset Management hired an Aberdeen Standard Associate director of institutional distribution, James Fleiter, as a business development manager.

Fleiter currently has responsibility for NSW, Australian Capital Territory and New Zealand.

Both Elhage and Fleiter are based in Sydney.

In Australia, BNP Paribas Asset Management offers strategies in global equities (value, growth and emerging market), global fixed income, infrastructure and multi-asset. It manages about $10 billion on behalf of Australian investors.