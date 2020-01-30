NEWS
Investment
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 30 JAN 2020   12:45PM

BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.

The iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (ITW) started trading in Australia in November 2007 and at the end of last year had $5.65 million in funds under management.

It was the only dedicated ETF available in Australia to invest in Taiwanese stocks, and survived BlackRock's trimming of its Australian ETF offering in 2018 as a part of which it axed other single-country Asian ETFs.

"BIMAL [BlackRock Investment Management Limited, as the responsible entity] continues to review its range of products to ensure we meet the evolving needs of our clients. Based on ongoing reviews and client demand since inception over ten years ago, we have decided to close the iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF," it said in in ASX filings.

BlackRock expects to finish pay final distributions to investors around March 17 after finishing the windup. The last trading day for the ETF is March 2.

It tracked the MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Index, which enjoyed a good runup last year, rising about 33%. The ETF's 10-year returns stood at 9.96% p.a.

It was one of the funds whose domicile BlackRock restructured from the US to Australia in 2018.

Exposure to Taiwan stocks remains available through Asia and EM stock ETFs, including BlackRock's.

BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:45PM
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:44PM
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Latest News
