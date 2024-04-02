Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

BlackRock faces 'stiff competition' from APAC asset managers

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 2 APR 2024   12:48PM

BlackRock has maintained its position as the best brand among asset managers in the US and APAC, though subtle shifts are signalling change, according to the latest Broadridge Fund Brand 50 report.

Incorporating insights from 1200 fund selectors and gatekeepers, the study ranks asset managers by evaluating brand attributes such as investment strategy appeal, client-centric approach, expertise, solidity, and local knowledge, uncovering the most revered global and regional brands across the US, APAC, and Europe.

It showed APAC fund selectors place increasing importance on asset manager expertise in 2023, as a way of offsetting economic and geopolitical uncertainty, downward pressure on fees, and an increasingly onerous regulatory burden.

"A cautious outlook continued throughout the year, and investors prioritised regular payouts in an uncertain climate. The beneficiaries of this were well-trusted providers of fixed-income funds and ETFs with proven track records, as well as larger asset managers with strong jurisdictional brand recognition," Broadridge engagement manager Evonne Gain said.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

The top five APAC asset management brands, consistent with last year's ranking, are BlackRock, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Fidelity, Allianz Global Investors, and Alliance Bernstein.

"The lack of movement at the top of the leaderboard belies turbulent underlying market conditions. Global and local managers had to navigate a more challenging fund landscape as APAC fund selectors took a risk-off stance and displayed a strong preference for low-cost products with minimal exposure to market forces," Gain said.

The report said that even though global giants retained their pole positions, their dominance is progressively eroding.

Specifically, BlackRock hasn't managed to "consolidate its overall position in the APAC region," achieving a top-five ranking in just four out of seven markets, and experiencing "stiff competition" from homegrown managers, particularly in China.

"Chinese markets are shunning global firms just as quickly as they took up with them," the report said.

The remaining top asset management brands in APAC are Franklin Templeton, PIMCO, Schroders, Vanguard, and Mirae Asset Global Investments.

Read more: BlackRockBroadridgeEvonne GainAlliance BernsteinAllianz Global InvestorsFidelityFranklin TempletonJ.P. Morgan Asset ManagementMirae Asset Global InvestmentsPIMCOSchrodersVanguard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Bitcoin hits fresh high as investors await halving event
BlackRock's Fink signals a tough road ahead for future retirees
Why BlackRock is taking a risk-on view
ASIC wins greenwashing case against Vanguard
Allianz Retire+ names wealth management distribution chief
Selfwealth expands leadership team
Retirement saving, investing daunting for women: Surveys
Vanguard chief executive Tim Buckley to retire
Pay gaps at super funds, fund managers revealed
Indexed strategies to hit $1tn in two years

Editor's Choice

Former adviser slapped with 12 charges

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:23PM
A former financial adviser has been charged with 12 counts of dishonest conduct for falsifying clients' documents to access their superannuation accounts.

HUB24 growth officer jumps to AZ NGA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:53AM
AZ NGA has beefed up its executive team with the newly created role.

Aware Super chair named governor-general

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:59AM
Samantha Mostyn has been confirmed as the new governor-general.

NZ Super Fund chief investment officer departs

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:05PM
The departure comes just one week after the fund appointed a new chief executive.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach