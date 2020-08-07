BGH Capital closes in on theme park deal

Private equity firm BGH Capital has entered into an implementation agreement with Village Roadshow to acquire control by two terms of arrangement at up to $2.45 per share.

Under Structure A, shareholders will be entitled to $2.20 a share, plus an additional 12 cents if the Movie World and Sea World are open for a period of five days before the proxy cut-off dates.

There is an additional 8 cents per share if the majority of the cinema business locations reopen five days prior to proxy date and 5 cents if the borders control measures in Queensland prohibiting New South Wales and Victorian tourists are uplifted.

Structure B is $2.10 per share and could increase to $2.35 per share and subject to the conditions of theme parks and cinemas reopening in conjunction with no border restrictions prohibiting tourists entering Queensland from New South Wales or Victoria.

The Village Roadshow-owned cinemas in Victoria are currently closed and its theme parks in Queensland are operating at a 50% capacity. It is currently relying on JobKeeper to maintain employment.

The chair of the independent committee of Village Roadshow Directors (IBC) Peter Tonagh said the board unanimously recommends the transaction.

"The BGH transaction provides the opportunity for all Village Roadshow shareholders to realise an attractive cash price for all of their Village Roadshow shares, in a very uncertain operating environment," he said.

Village Roadshow announced yesterday that it secured $70 million of funding from its existing lenders and the Queensland Treasury Corporation, $43 million of this needs to be repaid within 12 months with the remaining balance due in five-years.

As part of the new funding, the theme park and cinema operator is required to raise a minimum of $35 million through shareholder equity by the company's half year announcement in February 2021.

The deal comes months after BGH's initial bid in January at $4 after another offer at $3.90 in December from Pacific Equity Partners.