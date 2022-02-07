BetaShares launches new bond ETF

BetaShares has launched an Australian Composite Bond ETF, offering investors access to a diversified portfolio of Australian bonds.

The new ETF, ticker code OZBD, aims to track the Bloomberg Australian Enhanced Yield Composite Bond Index, before fees and expenses.

This index weights bonds based on their risk-adjusted income potential rather than debt-weighting, aiming to provide investors with higher returns than the most commonly used Australian fixed income benchmark, the AusBond Composite Index (AusBond).

OZBD aims to maintain an overall duration and credit profile that is like that of the AusBond index.

Commenting on the launch, BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said OZBD will offer a convenient and cost-effective way to invest in a diversified portfolio of high-quality Australian corporate and government bonds.

"OZBD has been designed to be a core portfolio allocation for fixed income for Australian investors and their advisers. OZBD's intelligent investment approach seeks to avoid the shortcomings of traditional debt-weighted indices and aims to provide higher returns," he said.

"The fund's focus on income is particularly pertinent in a rising yield environment."

OZBD's Index has historically outperformed the AusBond over the long-term and in each of the past 10 financial years, and is offering a yield-to-maturity that is 0.65% p.a. higher than this index as at 31 January 2021.