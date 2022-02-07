NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

BetaShares launches new bond ETF

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 7 FEB 2022   11:59AM

BetaShares has launched an Australian Composite Bond ETF, offering investors access to a diversified portfolio of Australian bonds.

The new ETF, ticker code OZBD, aims to track the Bloomberg Australian Enhanced Yield Composite Bond Index, before fees and expenses.

This index weights bonds based on their risk-adjusted income potential rather than debt-weighting, aiming to provide investors with higher returns than the most commonly used Australian fixed income benchmark, the AusBond Composite Index (AusBond).

OZBD aims to maintain an overall duration and credit profile that is like that of the AusBond index.

Commenting on the launch, BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said OZBD will offer a convenient and cost-effective way to invest in a diversified portfolio of high-quality Australian corporate and government bonds.

"OZBD has been designed to be a core portfolio allocation for fixed income for Australian investors and their advisers. OZBD's intelligent investment approach seeks to avoid the shortcomings of traditional debt-weighted indices and aims to provide higher returns," he said.

"The fund's focus on income is particularly pertinent in a rising yield environment."

OZBD's Index has historically outperformed the AusBond over the long-term and in each of the past 10 financial years, and is offering a yield-to-maturity that is 0.65% p.a. higher than this index as at 31 January 2021.

Read more: BetasharesAlex Vynokur
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BetaShares adds e-commerce ETF to thematic range
Top three drive ETF surge
BetaShares to launch more megatrend ETFs
Top investment products, super fund revealed
BetaShares hires from Suncorp
BetaShares introduces suite of ethical SMAs
Millennials fastest growing SMSF cohort
ETF inflows reach $2.4bn
Aussie equities small caps deliver 35%
Citi scores custody mandate

Editor's Choice

MLC Life names head of fund partnerships

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:34PM
MLC Life Insurance has appointed a head of fund partnerships for the group insurance business, most recently on the leadership team of an industry super fund.

J.P. MAM head of Australia funds departs

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
J.P. Morgan Asset Management's local head of funds business has tendered his resignation after nearly a decade with the firm.

Inflation to hit ASX returns

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:32PM
According to new quantitative analysis, higher inflation in Australia is set to have a negative impact for ASX investors.

BetaShares launches new bond ETF

CHLOE WALKER  |   11:59AM
BetaShares has launched an Australian Composite Bond ETF, offering investors access to a diversified portfolio of Australian bonds.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.