NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Bendigo closes SmartOptions Super
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 5 NOV 2020   10:55AM

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has closed its SmartOptions product due to a lack of demand.

Bendigo SmartOptions Super (formerly Bendigo Super Plan), which closed on September 26, was established more than 20 years ago. It closed to new members from July 2019.

Justin Hoare, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank head of superannuation, said Bendigo SmartOptions Super offered a broad investment menu and over time there was very little customer demand for the range of investment options on offer.

Some members have been transferred to Bendigo SmartStart Super.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

SmartStart Super has around 20,000 members and $1.5 billion in assets under management. About 1500 members with $113 million were transferred across to SmartStart Super.

"A large percentage of SmartOptions members only held investments from the menu that are also available on the lower cost Bendigo SmartStart Super platform, introduced almost 10 years ago," Hoare said.

"Bendigo SmartStart Super has a very low annual fee of $98, making it the cheapest - or certainly among the cheapest retail superannuation funds that anyone can join. The equivalent insurance offering that was available to SmartOptions Super members is also available in Bendigo SmartStart Super."

Given the combination of circumstances and after comprehensive assessment, Hoare added that the closure of SmartOptions and the move across to SmartStart was considered to be in the best interests of members.

"We are committed to ensure our offering reduces complexity, so we're proud to have been able to deliver this outcome to our members," he said.

Read more: Bendigo SmartStart SuperBendigo and Adelaide BankBendigo SmartOptions SuperJustin HoareBendigo Super Plan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank overstates liquidity
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to face fresh class action
ASIC secures $160m in remediation over junk credit insurance
CBA chief tasked with rebuilding banking
Dealer group acquires bank advice business
Bank distribution head goes green
Bendigo targets ethically conscious investors
Wealthtrac steps up SMSF campaign
Editor's Choice
AMP Capital ESG lead jumps to Platypus
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:33AM
The former portfolio manager for AMP Capital Ethical Leaders funds has found a new role, after departing the troubled investment giant in October.
Iress delivers on advice, super
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:25AM
Iress has delivered a strong revenue performance in the third quarter in Australia driven by financial advice and super which was up 12%, and secured several new mandates in the process.
State Super appoints acting CIO
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:15PM
The $43 billion State Super has appointed an acting chief investment officer, after Gary Gabriel left for VFMC at October end.
Bendigo closes SmartOptions Super
KARREN VERGARA  |   10:55AM
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has closed its SmartOptions product due to a lack of demand.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Joe Magyer
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
LAKEHOUSE CAPITAL PTY LTD
Lakehouse Capital chief investment officer Joe Magyer began investing long before he could drive, and has a competitive streak that has seen his funds outperform their peers by leaps and bounds. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something h2BgPpn9