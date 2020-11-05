Bendigo closes SmartOptions Super

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has closed its SmartOptions product due to a lack of demand.

Bendigo SmartOptions Super (formerly Bendigo Super Plan), which closed on September 26, was established more than 20 years ago. It closed to new members from July 2019.

Justin Hoare, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank head of superannuation, said Bendigo SmartOptions Super offered a broad investment menu and over time there was very little customer demand for the range of investment options on offer.

Some members have been transferred to Bendigo SmartStart Super.

SmartStart Super has around 20,000 members and $1.5 billion in assets under management. About 1500 members with $113 million were transferred across to SmartStart Super.

"A large percentage of SmartOptions members only held investments from the menu that are also available on the lower cost Bendigo SmartStart Super platform, introduced almost 10 years ago," Hoare said.

"Bendigo SmartStart Super has a very low annual fee of $98, making it the cheapest - or certainly among the cheapest retail superannuation funds that anyone can join. The equivalent insurance offering that was available to SmartOptions Super members is also available in Bendigo SmartStart Super."

Given the combination of circumstances and after comprehensive assessment, Hoare added that the closure of SmartOptions and the move across to SmartStart was considered to be in the best interests of members.

"We are committed to ensure our offering reduces complexity, so we're proud to have been able to deliver this outcome to our members," he said.