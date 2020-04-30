NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
AZ NGA makes 64th acquisition
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 30 APR 2020   11:55AM

AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) has acquired a material interest in a risk advice business with offices in Sydney and Brisbane.

Certe Wealth Protection is a specialist risk insurance advice business that currently employs four advisers and seven support staff. It has approximately $16 million of inforce premium.

The deal included a cash payment of 51% upfront a share swap of 49% of Certe Wealth Protection for AZ NGA shares, with a progressive buy-back of these shares.

AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett said Certe Wealth's business model positioned it strongly for growth.

"Certe Wealth exemplifies the characteristics we seek in SME partners including a distinct area of specialisation, strong client relationships and the capacity and capability to grow," he said.

"Risk specialists are becoming rarer and rarer, but Jeremy and his team are passionate about being their clients' trusted adviser for all life insurance-related matters."

Certe Wealth Jeremy Boller founded the firm in 1996.

"We got to a size and stage where we needed the capital and support of a large, experienced partner to help us capitalise on opportunities and cement our place in this emerging advice profession," he said.

"The COVID-19 crisis reinforces the relevance and importance of life insurance. At this time, we are more active than ever. We are calling our clients, checking that they are okay and reassuring them that they are covered should something go wrong. We are not sitting back and crossing our fingers that clients don't cancel their policies."

He added that in recent times the number of risk specialist advisers has dwindled - which is a challenge and opportunity for the firm.

