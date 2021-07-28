AustralianSuper appoints head of private credit

AustralianSuper wants to triple its investment in private credit to $15 billion in next three years, as it announces a new head for the asset class.

The fund has promoted Nick Ward to head of private credit. He was previously a senior portfolio manager.

Ward will manage AustralianSuper's global amalgamated private credit exposures across the fund's direct and indirect strategies. It currently has about $5 billion invested in private debt, and has set ambitious plans for expanding the exposure.

"We have been investing directly in private debt for over five years and we continue to like the asset class. The fund wants to increase the amount of member assets and number of loans we invest in private debt. We see most of this growth being via direct lending, and to make this happen we're looking to boost our team in AustralianSuper's London office," Ward said.

AustralianSuper is targeting large loans in excess of $100 million. It says it can share positions where it secure a meaningful allocation, but can also do 100% of a loan position.

He said the fund can provide borrowers with flexible capital and tailored solutions as it is not a bank or a fund manager with a rigidly defined mandate.

"Within real asset classes like infrastructure and real estate, we have extensive experience in providing different types of loans across the capital stack from senior loans for construction projects, to subordinated and mezzanine debt, to preferred equity," he said.

He cited London's Heathrow Airport as an example.

"We supported Heathrow Airport last year to provide liquidity given air traffic has been severely affected by COVID-19 and we have backed other challenged assets including Manhattan office space, retail parks and shopping malls," he said.

The team currently has 10 dedicated staff with three in London and the rest in the Melbourne head office.

The fund expects this to grow to 16 dedicated staff in the next 12 months, with all the new hires being offshore including in its soon-to-be-opened New York office and the established London office.

In January, QIC started a private debt team which it has since staffed with former AMP Capital investors. The addition was QIC's first foray into a new asset class since 2016.

QIC said its team would start out with infrastructure debt.