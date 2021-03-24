NEWS
Superannuation
AustralianSuper adds gold ETF to menu
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 MAR 2021   12:12PM

AustralianSuper, Australia's largest super fund with over $200 billion in assets under management, has added ETF Securities Physical Gold ETF (ASX: GOLD) to its direct investment menu.

The fund's direct investment offering allows some members a choice of investments for their super or retirement income.

The menu includes exchange traded products, LICs, term deposits and cash but GOLD will be the only product that offers exposure to the commodities sector through an ETP on the menu.

"We are very pleased to see GOLD now accessible to the AustralianSuper members via their own direct investment platform," ETF Securities head of distribution Kanish Chugh added.

"Whilst SMSFs have been strong investors in ETFs and other listed options, super funds are now increasingly offering this option to their members too. They are recognising the growing desire of investors to take control of their super and ETFs can be used to diversify and tailor portfolios."

Chugh said he had observed about $10 to $15 million in flows to GOLD since it was added to the menu.

"Current fund inflows to GOLD have been in keeping with the global interest in this asset class and strong pricing. While gold prices have eased off (to an extent off the back of vaccines prospects), gold has a valuable role in a portfolio with allocations assisting not only with risk levels but performance in a portfolio," he said.

"Investors are increasingly aware of its overall value in their investments and we expect support for gold to be strong in the coming year as interest rates remain at record lows."

GOLD was the first gold-backed ETP in the world when it launched in 2003. It is backed by physical gold bullion held by J.P. Morgan Chase Bank in London. There is currently approximately 24.7 tonnes of gold in the vault.

Latest News
