Superannuation

Australian Retirement Trust completes Alcoa merger

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 14 MAR 2024   12:50PM

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) finalised the successor fund transfer with the Alcoa of Australia Retirement Plan, one year on from discussions kicking off.

In December 2022, Alcoa Super informed members it was on the hunt for potential merger partners after an independent review by KPMG found it would struggle to satisfy members' best interests by 2025. In March 2023, ART signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the fund to explore a merger.

After almost a year of due diligence and preparations, the transfer officially took place on March 1.

In a statement to Financial Standard, ART chief commercial officer Dave Woodall said he is pleased to have seen the merger completed.

"On 1 March 2024, Alcoa of Australia Retirement Plan, a fund of more than 4500 members and approximately $2.1 billion in funds under management, became part of Australian Retirement Trust," Woodall said.

"Mergers like this are part of our fund's well-considered strategy to grow Australian Retirement Trust in a way that benefits our more than 2.3 million members.

"We believe scaling up the fund will lead to larger investment opportunities, and enhanced products and services."

The independent review that led Alcoa to consider its options followed a review by APRA that identified it as one of many facing sustainability issues, largely because of its declining membership. In determining sustainability of the fund, APRA looked at the number of member accounts, cash flows and rollovers. Alcoa failed on all three, seeing declines across all metrics.

At the time of announcing its merger plans, the Alcoa Super had about 5100 members.

ART is still working through the transfer of AvSuper, having entered a Heads of Agreement in August 2023.

According to an update from AvSuper, the merger is slated to take place on May 1. ART will begin running introductory webinars for AvSuper members from March 27.

This will add a further $2.24 billion to ART's pot, as well as about 4900 members.

Read more: ARTAustralian Retirement TrustAlcoa of Australia Retirement PlanAvSuperAlcoa SuperAPRADave WoodallFinancial StandardKPMG
Expert Feed

