Australian Retirement Trust announces new investment strategy and options

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has announced a range of changes to its investment strategy and options.

ART chief of retirement, Kathy Vincent, said the fund engaged its members, advisers and employers to co-design the new investment menu.

"When we asked our members what they wanted most in a new investment menu, they told us performance, fees, sustainable investing and the ability to choose the right level of risk were top priority - all of which remained front of mind when we worked to streamline these choice investment options," Vincent said.

"As part of this, we're aligning the risk profiles of our MySuper offerings for Super Savings and QSuper account holders. This means Super Savings account holders will have more of their money invested in growth assets for longer, which is expected to have higher returns over the long term for members of all ages.

"Streamlining our investment menu also means that from 1 July 2024, our competitive Growth investment option, that we're renaming High Growth, will be open to all members. This option delivered a return of 8.95% p.a. over 10 years to 31 December 2023, securing the number one spot in the SuperRatings SR50 Growth Index over that period," she said.

The fund's Lifecycle strategy will be changing and will be implemented gradually between July 1 and September 30 this year.

"We're changing the underlying investments of the strategy from Balanced, Retirement and Cash Pools to High Growth, Balanced and Cash Pools. Updating the age at which we transition and how we transition investments between the Pools," ART said.

ART said it would be changing the investment objective for the Cash Pool and updating the asset allocation of the Balanced Pool. As a result, it said the Lifecycle investment strategy is expected to give higher returns over the long term but could also have a higher risk of negative returns in any given year.

"Because super is a long-term investment, we believe this change is in the best financial interests of our MySuper members," it said.

"Under the updated strategy, we'll invest 100% of your account balance in our High Growth Pool until you turn 50. Then, between the ages of 50 and 65 we'll move a portion of your account balance each month on or around your day of birth.

"Following your 50th birthday any future contributions, including any rollovers from other super funds, will be allocated across the investment Pools, with an increased proportion going to the Balanced and Cash Pools as you get older. By your 60th birthday, your balance will be invested in a combination of the Balanced and Cash Pools. The proportion allocated to the Cash Pool will then gradually increase as you approach age 65."

ART also announced changes to its Choice investment options from July 1, with the addition of two new options, renaming some existing options and closing some existing options.

The Diversified Alternatives option (to be renamed Unlisted Assets) and Australian Property Index (to be renamed Listed Property Index), will also have a more diversified investment strategy.

"Our new menu will include two new diversified options: the Balanced Risk-Adjusted option and the High Growth Index option. These options are designed to help make it easier for you to meet your personal investment needs and preferences," ART said.

"The Balanced Risk-Adjusted option is the option that our Income account holders will be automatically invested in if they open an account from 1 July 2024 and don't make an investment choice. This change won't impact the investments of any members who opened an income account without making an investment choice before 1 July 2024."

Investment options that will close are the Super Savings Shares, Australian Shares, Emerging Markets Shares, Property and Diversified Bonds options.

"For members invested in these options (and members who have selected these options for new money coming into their accounts) we'll automatically switch you to other options. Generally, the option we'll move you to will be similar to your current investment option, taking into account the objective, risk level or asset allocation for the option(s)," ART said.

Vincent said the impact an investment choice can have on members' retirement savings cannot be underestimated.

"We believe these changes are in the best financial interests of our members and that no matter what level of experience they have in investing, our simplified menu will empower them to make the right choices so they can retire well with confidence."