Australian Catholic Super, UniSuper sign SFT deed

Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund and UniSuper will merge before the end of the year.

The two funds have now signed a Successor Fund Transfer deed. This follows the Heads of Agreement they signed in May, formally confirming the merger.

The funds said preparation for the transition is already underway, with the whole process expected to be finalised by year end.

"We're really pleased to progress the agreement with ACS. Our aligned values and member-first focus will help to ensure a smooth transition to UniSuper for ACS members," UniSuper chief executive Peter Chun said.

"With all members set to benefit from increased scale, we can't wait to welcome all ACS members and support them in creating futures worth retiring for that don't cost the Earth."

Similarly, ACS chief executive Greg Cantor said: "This next step is important for our members as we continue the journey to enabling them the best retirement outcomes possible."

The funds said they are focused on making the transition as seamlessly as possible, ensuring the highest standard of service is upheld for members of both funds.

Members and employers will receive detailed communications throughout the process, they said.

Merger talks between the two were made official in December, saying any merger must be in the best financial interests of members.

ACS and UniSuper began discussions after the former's planned merger with NGS Super fell through following ACS's failure of the inaugural Your Future, Your Super performance test.