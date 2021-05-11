NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Australia is coming back: Frydenberg
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 11 MAY 2021   7:37PM

The recovery of the Australian economy from COVID-19 has improved the budget position from initial projections, with a significantly lower than expected unemployment rate.

The unemployment rate currently sits at 5.6%, which is lower than pre-pandemic levels, and the economy contracted just 2.5%.

It is forecast to reach 4.75% in the June quarter of 2023 - the first time since the years leading up to the Global Financial Crisis and the second time since the early 1970s.

"Australia is coming back," treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

At the height of the pandemic, Treasury feared unemployment could reach as far as 15% and the economy contract by 20%.

"This would have meant two million Australians unemployed. It would have been the equivalent of losing the agriculture, construction, and mining sectors," Frydenberg said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"[...] unprecedented support is seeing the country through the biggest global economic shock since the Great Depression. JobKeeper kept 3.8 million people in their job. JobSeeker helped 1.5 million people without work."

However, the treasurer said the measures to keep the country afloat have come at a "significant and unavoidable cost".

Australia's underlying cash balance is forecast to be -$161 billion in 2020/21 financial year compared to -$213.7 billion at the 2020/21 budget.

"With more Australians back at work, this year's deficit is $52.7 billion lower than was expected just over six months ago in last year's budget," Frydenberg said.

The government expects the cash balance to improve to a deficit of $57 billion by 2024/25. Net debt is now projected to reach 40.9% of GDP, down 2.9% from the previous budget.

Net debt will increase to $617.5 billion or 30.0% of GDP this year and peak at $980.6 billion or 40.9% of GDP in June 2025, which the government says is low by international standards.

"As a share of the economy, net debt is around half of that in the UK and US and less than a third of that in Japan. We are better placed than nearly any other country to meet the economic challenges that lie ahead," Frydenberg said.

Real GDP is forecast to grow by 5.25% in 2021 and 2.75% in 2022 while nominal GDP is expected to grow 3.75% in FY2020/21, 3.5% in FY2021/22 and 2% in FY2022/23.

Despite this, the government is banking on the containment of COVID-19 to sustain economic recovery.

Further to this, the government said the conclusion of JobKeeper is not expected to interrupt the labour market or broader economic recovery.

"Labour market outcomes have surpassed even the most optimistic of expectations. With close to one million jobs added to the economy since May 2020, employment levels have more than recovered the losses seen through the pandemic to reach record highs," budget papers read.

Read more: GDPJobKeeperJosh FrydenbergGlobal Financial CrisisGreat Depression
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
No big losers in FY22 budget
Chief economist update: Australians all let us rejoice
Chief economist update: Australia's confidence contagion
More flexibility for retirees
Personal, business tax cuts revealed
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
Government launches digital economy strategy
Research aims to solve cash conundrum
Draft regulation on YFYS released
ERS spending revealed
Editor's Choice
Rest executive to retire, GM appointed
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As its group executive, people, finance and change prepares to retire, the $62 billion industry fund is welcoming a new general manager and recruiting for its first chief financial officer.
Pengana appoints manager
KANIKA SOOD
Pengana has appointed US manager Harding Loevner to manage $435 million of assets in its listed and unlisted International Fund.
Jarden and Nomura form alliance
KARREN VERGARA
Investment and advisory firm Jarden and investment bank Nomura have joined forces to provide clients shared expertise.
Investec fund in management buyout
KARREN VERGARA
Investec Australia has divested a portion of its $60 million emerging companies strategy to the fund's founder.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.