Australia is coming back: Frydenberg

The recovery of the Australian economy from COVID-19 has improved the budget position from initial projections, with a significantly lower than expected unemployment rate.

The unemployment rate currently sits at 5.6%, which is lower than pre-pandemic levels, and the economy contracted just 2.5%.

It is forecast to reach 4.75% in the June quarter of 2023 - the first time since the years leading up to the Global Financial Crisis and the second time since the early 1970s.

"Australia is coming back," treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

At the height of the pandemic, Treasury feared unemployment could reach as far as 15% and the economy contract by 20%.

"This would have meant two million Australians unemployed. It would have been the equivalent of losing the agriculture, construction, and mining sectors," Frydenberg said.

"[...] unprecedented support is seeing the country through the biggest global economic shock since the Great Depression. JobKeeper kept 3.8 million people in their job. JobSeeker helped 1.5 million people without work."

However, the treasurer said the measures to keep the country afloat have come at a "significant and unavoidable cost".

Australia's underlying cash balance is forecast to be -$161 billion in 2020/21 financial year compared to -$213.7 billion at the 2020/21 budget.

"With more Australians back at work, this year's deficit is $52.7 billion lower than was expected just over six months ago in last year's budget," Frydenberg said.

The government expects the cash balance to improve to a deficit of $57 billion by 2024/25. Net debt is now projected to reach 40.9% of GDP, down 2.9% from the previous budget.

Net debt will increase to $617.5 billion or 30.0% of GDP this year and peak at $980.6 billion or 40.9% of GDP in June 2025, which the government says is low by international standards.

"As a share of the economy, net debt is around half of that in the UK and US and less than a third of that in Japan. We are better placed than nearly any other country to meet the economic challenges that lie ahead," Frydenberg said.

Real GDP is forecast to grow by 5.25% in 2021 and 2.75% in 2022 while nominal GDP is expected to grow 3.75% in FY2020/21, 3.5% in FY2021/22 and 2% in FY2022/23.

Despite this, the government is banking on the containment of COVID-19 to sustain economic recovery.

Further to this, the government said the conclusion of JobKeeper is not expected to interrupt the labour market or broader economic recovery.

"Labour market outcomes have surpassed even the most optimistic of expectations. With close to one million jobs added to the economy since May 2020, employment levels have more than recovered the losses seen through the pandemic to reach record highs," budget papers read.