Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance

Austbrokers Life, Australian Unity partner

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 20 OCT 2022   12:38PM

Austbrokers Life and Australian Unity Personal Financial Services (AUPFS) are partnering to offer clients access to a broader set of capabilities focused on enhancing financial wellbeing.

AUPFS will deliver strategic and other support to Austbrokers Life, enhancing the quality of advice to end users.

Clients will also receive access to more solutions including financial advice, trustee services, banking, and health insurance. Austbrokers Life will deliver financial advice under Australian Unity's financial licence (ASFL).

Australian Unity Advice general manager Matt Brown said the organisations share values, ensuring a successful partnership.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

"Australian Unity is delighted to partner with Austbrokers Life, an organisation that is like-minded in its deep commitment to delivering quality advice and financial solutions that support the well-being of Australian households," he said.

Austbrokers Life has close to 9000 clients, manages 180 claims, and has provided over $37 million in payments over the last financial year, it said.

Its managing director Ben Donald added that its life insurance clients will greatly benefit from the partnership.

"Financial guidance is a core component of what we do, enabling our expert team to advise Australians through life," he said.

"Receiving this support from Australian Unity is a strong validation for the quality of advice we provide. It will enable our business to benefit Australians in new ways with a more comprehensive advice offering."

Read more: Austbrokers LifeAustralian Unity Personal Financial ServicesAustralian Unity AdviceBen DonaldMatt Brown
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Advisers cautious of election promises
LifeBid bolsters team
Financial advice valued beyond returns
Former Australian Unity executive joins advice licensee
Australian Unity expands investment bond offering
Australian Unity creates IFA leadership role
Mutual expands wealth management leadership
ANZ dealer group chief departs
Australian Unity enters trustee services
AdviceIQ appoints former Premium Wealth CEO

Editor's Choice

QAR could see 12% increase in insured Aussies

CHLOE WALKER
According to research commissioned by the Financial Services Council (FSC), the introduction of a scalable advice model for life insurance would see more than a million Australians have the life insurance cover they need.

Austbrokers Life, Australian Unity partner

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Austbrokers Life and Australian Unity Personal Financial Services (AUPFS) are partnering to offer clients access to a broader set of capabilities focused on enhancing financial wellbeing.

Nowhere has there been more change than super: Byres

ANDREW MCKEAN
Departing APRA chair Wayne Byres has made parting shot at the superannuation sector, saying one of the things he is most proud of is the increased transparency the regulator has driven in an industry where "self-interest can sometimes outweigh member interest."

Challenger offloads banking business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Just two years after acquiring it, Challenger will sell its banking operations to New Zealand's Heartland Group.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.