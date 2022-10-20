Austbrokers Life, Australian Unity partner

Austbrokers Life and Australian Unity Personal Financial Services (AUPFS) are partnering to offer clients access to a broader set of capabilities focused on enhancing financial wellbeing.

AUPFS will deliver strategic and other support to Austbrokers Life, enhancing the quality of advice to end users.

Clients will also receive access to more solutions including financial advice, trustee services, banking, and health insurance. Austbrokers Life will deliver financial advice under Australian Unity's financial licence (ASFL).

Australian Unity Advice general manager Matt Brown said the organisations share values, ensuring a successful partnership.

"Australian Unity is delighted to partner with Austbrokers Life, an organisation that is like-minded in its deep commitment to delivering quality advice and financial solutions that support the well-being of Australian households," he said.

Austbrokers Life has close to 9000 clients, manages 180 claims, and has provided over $37 million in payments over the last financial year, it said.

Its managing director Ben Donald added that its life insurance clients will greatly benefit from the partnership.

"Financial guidance is a core component of what we do, enabling our expert team to advise Australians through life," he said.

"Receiving this support from Australian Unity is a strong validation for the quality of advice we provide. It will enable our business to benefit Australians in new ways with a more comprehensive advice offering."