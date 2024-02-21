Aussies do not underspend in retirement, say super funds

Australians are not underspending in retirement and are typically exhausting all their savings, research shows, sparking a call for advice reforms to be expedited, allowing contributions to be made in retirement, and no mandated use of annuities by trustees.

In formulating its submission on Superannuation in retirement, the Super Members Council (SMC) - which comprises AustralianSuper, Cbus, HESTA, Hostplus, Aware Super, Australian Retirement Trust, UniSuper and Rest - conducted consumer research and analysed deidentified super fund data and publicly available information. It found that most Australians are spending all their superannuation in retirement, regularly drawing down more than required.

The research found two in three people draw income above the minimum, finding the average draw down is 40% more than required, even excluding lump sum withdrawals.

Meanwhile, 90% of men and 80% of women have no super left when they reach their life expectancy age, and more than 40% are retiring with mortgage debt - 33% of which, if a coupled household, would exhaust their super in paying off.

The research also found that retirees find the super system and retirement too complex. About 73% of members said they'd trust advice from their super fund if it were tailored to their needs.

The SMC said its research "busts the longstanding myth that retirees are not spending their super."

As such, it called on government to swiftly consult and legislate the retirement and super components of the Quality of Advice Review reform package before the end of the year. It also wants the government to make it easier for members to switch into retirement products and lift the ban on making contributions to a retirement phase super account.

It added that, with member consent, the government should notify super funds about members' eligibility for pensions and other government support, like the Age Pension, so funds can tailor information to them.

The SMC also said a comprehensive retirement test should be introduced that measures investment performance, flexibility to access funds, and giving people control of the level of risk they want. Finally, the use of annuities for members or cohorts of members should not be mandated, it said; "Trustees are best placed to create investment strategies for their members."

"SMC supports retirement solutions that balance the risk of money running out, flexibility and sustainable income but this solution will vary between funds," it said.

"Therefore, a standardised product that necessarily includes both annuity and account-based pension components, and that is required to be applied by all funds, is not supported. It may not be appropriate for many members, particularly low account balance members, and may be at odds with fund obligations to act in the best interests of members."

It also said this approach may not necessarily be cheaper and may reduce innovation of other products that may better suit more or other members' needs.

"Retirement is changing - and super in retirement needs to change with it," SMC chief executive Misha Schubert, who commenced this month, said.

"There's a huge appetite for high-quality, low-cost and no-cost advice to help people plan wisely for retirement.

"We want to ensure retirement is simple, easy and flexible. People should be able to have confidence that they are in a good product that's right for them."

After a lifetime of building savings, people should be free to spend their money how they please, she added.

"We are on the cusp of a seismic change to retirement, and we will contribute thoughtfully to this important ongoing discussion, which must be based on a sound evidence base," Schubert said.

The SMC's findings are drawn from data on 220,000 pre-retirees and retirees from six of its member funds, a qualitative and quantitative survey of 1562 pre-retirees and retirees aged 55-74, ABS data and the HILDA Survey.