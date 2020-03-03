NEWS
Regulatory
Aussie at center of international scheme
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 3 MAR 2020   12:33PM

An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.

Matthew Lloyd McPhee ran a scheme known as My Online Business Education (MOBE). It promised consumers financial freedom via a 21-step program so investors could run their own online marketing business.

An ongoing investigation came to head last month when, under the terms of a final order, founder McPhee - an Australian citizen living in Malaysia - was ordered to surrender over $24.5 million (US$16 million) from his personal and company accounts with MOBE agreeing to pay over $26 million (US$17 million).

McPhee will also be required to surrender his foreign real estate interests, including his ownership shares of resorts in Fiji and Costa Rica, to MOBE's court-appointed.

The proposed order would also permanently ban McPhee from selling business coaching programs and investment opportunities.

The FTC's complaint, filed in 2018, alleged that MOBE, a Malaysian company, lured consumers to join its online coaching program by promising a pathway to online entrepreneurship and vast riches on the internet.

These consumers were then charged tens of thousands of dollars for "worthless program membership upgrades" and forced to sell the same memberships to other to earn commissions.

According to the complaint, MOBE used online ads, social media, and live events to target US consumers and "swindled" hundreds of millions of dollars, which the company then transferred to its various offshore bank accounts.

MOBE offered a money-back guarantee which made investors believe the investment was risk-free, the FTC said. The FTC alleged MOBE would refuse refunds and only honour them if the investors threatened to go to regulators.

Director of the FTC's bureau of consumer protection, Andrew Smith, said: "MOBE falsely promised consumers that it could teach them how to start a successful online business and earn six-figure incomes working from home, and consumers lost millions of dollars as a result."

"With this action, we've put an end to the MOBE scheme, but consumers should be on guard for any work-at-home pitch promising substantial income."

