ASX settles $1.05m fine for transparency failures

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAR 2024   12:50PM

ASX has settled a $1.05 million penalty after an ASIC investigation found it failed to meet pre-trade transparency rules on 8417 occasions from April 2019 to December 2022.

The rules mandate that ASX disclosure specific order details on its trading system. However, due to a system misconfiguration, it didn't provide required information for select equity market products.

The missing pre-trade data is crucial for price formation, aids liquidity, and enables investors to assess investment opportunities.

ASIC pinpointed the transparency failure to ASX's failure to configure certain order functionality on its trading system; a problem that remained unnoticed until highlighted by an unnamed market participant.

Despite opportunities for early detection, ASX overlooked the configuration error on two separate occasions prior to December 2022.

In determining the penalty, ASIC identified that the incorrect system configuration and ASX's inability to detect and address the issue promptly were aggravating factors.

Although no direct financial losses were linked to the misconduct, ASIC emphasised that the resulting damage to public confidence in the market operator also contributed to the severity of the penalty.

ASIC chair Joe Longo said maintaining confidence in Australia's market operators is fundamental to ensuring fair and efficient markets, underscoring that this enforcement action is a demonstration of the corporate regulators commitment to upholding the highest standards.

"ASIC will continue to take action to ensure that market operators and market participants have robust systems, controls and technological infrastructure in place to support Australia's capital markets," Longo said.

ASX managing director and chief executive Helen Lofthouse said the ASX is committed to the highest standards, including consistent pre-trading transparency.

"The availability of pre-trade information is fundamental to a fair and transparent market, and we take seriously any impairment to this. We are very disappointed this error happened," Lofthouse said.

ASIC clarified that the issue stemmed from carelessness, not deliberate misconduct. Upon recognition, ASX promptly corrected the error and informed ASIC.

Read more: ASXASICAustraliaHelen LofthouseJoe Longo
