ASX-listed manager acquires retail boutique

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 JUN 2022   12:14PM

Teaminvest Private Group has acquired Burman Invest, the boutique founded by Julia Lee.

Burman Invest was established in 2020 by Lee, who previously spent 11 years at Bell Direct.

TIP Group has now acquired the equities boutique, adding greater capability to its existing funds management division. This marks TIP Group's first retail fund.

Under the deal, Lee will move on from her role as Burman's chief investment officer into an undisclosed global role.

"It is with considerable sadness that I step away from Burman Invest after three years at its helm, but I am confident that TIP Group is the right organisation to take over the reins and deliver strong performance for both existing and future investors," Lee said.

Burman Invest will now be operated by TIP Group in partnership with professional services firm Enva, the chair of which is Spaceship responsible manager Michael Baragwanath.

TIP Group now manages Burman Invest's fund, Teaminvest Diversified Growth Fund and the Coliving Future Property Fund.

"We see significant synergy between the goals of Burman Invest and those of TIP Financial, with both utilising proven methodologies to deliver long-term wealth with manageable risk. Like us, Burman Invest has focused on identifying those businesses with a sustainable competitive advantage (what we call 'moats') to protect them and strong growth potential from their current base," TIP Group chief executive Andrew Coleman said.

"We wish Julia every success in her new endeavours and look forward to welcoming current Burman Invest clients under the TIP umbrella, where they will be able to leverage the wealth of investment expertise and wisdom that is a unique part of the TIP Group business model."

