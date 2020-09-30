ASX director retires

A non-executive director has departed the ASX after more than 14 years of service, having joined the board in 2006 following its merger with the Sydney Futures Exchange.

Announcing Peter Warne's retirement during the exchange's annual general meeting today, chair Rick Holliday-Smith thanked him for his years of service to the ASX.

"Peter has helped guide the ASX through many important and challenging stages in its history. The board - indeed, the whole company - has benefited greatly from Peter's wisdom and insights," he said.

"On behalf of all of ASX's stakeholders, I thank Peter for his service and commitment. He has made a strong contribution to the company's success."

During his time with the ASX, Warne served as a member of its audit and risk, nomination and remuneration committees.

The ASX confirmed that Warne will remain the chair of Austraclear and a director of ASX Clear (Futures), the ASX clearing and settlement licensees for Australia's derivatives, OTC and debt markets. He will also remain a director of the exchange's intermediate holding companies, ASX Clearing Corporation and ASX Settlement Corporation.

Warne is currently the chair of Macquarie Group, a role which he has held since 2016 having served as a director since 2007. He is also a non-executive director on the board of the Securities Exchange Guarantee Corporation and Allens, as well as the non-executive chair of the St Andrews Cathedral School Foundation.

Previously, Warne served as chair of Tcorp, where he worked for more than eight years. He has also previously served as the chair of both property trust ALE Property Group and foreign exchange company OFX (formerly OzForex Group).

He also served as the deputy chair of Crowe Horwath Australasia between May 2007 and January 2014, and was an adjunct professor at the University of Sydney Business School between November 2011 and November 2014.

He also worked with Bankers Trust Australia from 1981 to 1999, where he served as head of financial markets.

After his 18 year tenure with Bankers Trust, Warne worked with the Australian Office of Financial Management in Canberra as an advisory board member for nearly 14 years.