Financial Planning

ASIC succeeds in conflicted remuneration case

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 4 MAR 2024   12:46PM

ASIC has succeeded in its case against RM Capital, which the court found failed to take reasonable steps to prevent its authorised representative accepting conflicted remuneration.

On the February 29, the Federal Court found that RM Capital's authorised representative the SMSF Club breached conflicted remuneration provisions.

ASIC's case alleged that SMSF Club advised its clients to set up self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) to buy real property marketed by real estate agent Positive RealEstate.

ASIC alleged that between December 2013 and July 2016, Positive RealEstate paid SMSF Club around $5000 each time a client bought a property through them using their SMSF.

The corporate regulator brought the civil penalty proceedings against RM Capital in mid-2019, estimating that the SMSF Club accepted more than $730,000 in conflicted remuneration from the referral agreement.

The SMSF Club provided financial product advice and accounting and administrative services for SMSFs. Between August 2013 and 29 July 2013, SMSF Club was an authorised representative of RM Capital. Justin Beeton was a financial adviser and the sole director of the SMSF Club.

ASIC believes that SMSF Club contravened s963G of the Corporations Act by accepting payments from Positive RealEstate, and RM Capital contravened s963F of the Corporations Act by failing to take reasonable steps to ensure SMSF Club did not accept the payments.

Justice Jackson concluded that "ASIC has established that, during the relevant period, the steps that RM Capital took to ensure that its authorised representatives did not accept conflicted remuneration fell short of the reasonable steps that s 963F of the Corporations Act required of a financial services licensee in RM Capital's circumstances, at least in respect of the specific circumstances concerning SMSF Club."

The court adjourned the proceeding to consider relief that should be ordered against RM Capital and the SMSF Club.

The matter is listed for mention on March 7.

