SMSF

ASIC shuts down unlicensed investment scheme

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 4 NOV 2021   12:34PM

An unlicensed financial services firm that allegedly misappropriated $5.7 million from self-managed superannuation fund members is in the process of being shut down by ASIC.

ASIC obtained interim orders and injunctions from the Queensland Federal Court in against A One Multi Services and its Gold Coast-based directors Aryn Hala and Heidi Walters.

Hala allegedly told investors that he can help them invest their SMSFs and then loan that money to A One Multi and earn annual investment returns of over 20%.

ASIC claims that between 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2021, more than 60 consumers deposited about $25 million into A One Multi's accounts.

Hala and Walters then used more than $5.7 million of A One Multi's money for their personal benefit, including acquiring property and luxury vehicles in their names.

In addition, more than $2.4 million has been transferred from A One Multi to buy crypto assets.

On October 21, the court made an order to put A One Multi into the receivership of John Ross Lindholm and Timothy James Michael, and to freeze the assets of all three parties. It also ordered Hala to transfer crypto assets in his name to the receivers. Hala and Walters were also hit travel restraint orders.

On October 25, the first tranche of crypto assets held in Hala's name was transferred to the receivers.

This week, the court made further orders requiring the defendants to attend an ASIC office to facilitate the transfer of remaining crypto assets held or controlled by the defendants to the receivers.

ASIC said its investigation into Hala, Walters and A One Multi remains ongoing.

