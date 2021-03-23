ASIC praises super trustees

ASIC has released the findings of its review of how superannuation trustees supported members during COVID-19 with overall positive feedback.

The corporate regulator said it took several actions to check on the support provided by superannuation trustees to their members during COVID-19, including reviewing how trustees communicated to members about issues related to COVID-19, and the provision of intra-fund advice.

The regulator said most funds showed positive outcomes, however brought attention to a limited number of funds who did not provide accurate information to members.

"ASIC found that trustees were quick to resolve any issues we raised with them about their public COVID-19 communications," it said.

"This included issues concerning a significant number of website projection tools that estimated retirement balances and highlighted the impact of accessing superannuation early.

"We also found that intra-fund advice provided during this time was consistent with previous assessments of the quality of intra-fund advice provided by superannuation funds."

ASIC said while most websites contained accurate information about legislative and economic changes, many lacked detail about how members' insurance through their superannuation might be affected if they chose to access their super early, or if their employment status changed because of COVID-19.

"Several websites had inaccurate or incomplete information about insurance eligibility in superannuation if an ERS payment resulted in a low account balance," it said.

"Overall, funds' communications approach and information on the ERS, drawdown and investments did not raise concerns. However, we assessed the risk to be greater in relation to information on projection tools and insurance in superannuation."

The regulator did not name the funds which gave inaccurate projections of the impact of the ERS scheme but said it expected trustees to present more accurate information.

"ASIC expected trustees to ensure that these tools presented estimated impacts adjusted for inflation, adopted appropriate standards and assumptions, and clearly disclosed the assumptions and variables used in the modelling and that the figures disclosed are merely estimates," it said.

Additionally, ASIC said its ERS surveillance for intra-fund advice covered 27 trustees, with 11 indicating they intended to rely on ASIC's temporary no-action position.

It said the surveillance found that actual instances of advice provided under the no-action position were very limited.

"We did not identify any evidence of trustees inappropriately using intra-fund advice to discourage members from applying for the ERS," ASIC said.

It added that as part of checking the support trustees provided to members in relation to insurance issues, ASIC requested samples of insurance related intra-fund advice.

"Of the 18 files collected, eight were assessed as complying with the best interests' duty and related obligations," ASIC said.

"The remaining files were assessed as non-compliant because of issues with procedures and record keeping."

ASIC said despite some of its assessments showing non-compliance, it did not identify any serious consumer detriment.