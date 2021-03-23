NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
ASIC praises super trustees
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 23 MAR 2021   12:16PM

ASIC has released the findings of its review of how superannuation trustees supported members during COVID-19 with overall positive feedback.

The corporate regulator said it took several actions to check on the support provided by superannuation trustees to their members during COVID-19, including reviewing how trustees communicated to members about issues related to COVID-19, and the provision of intra-fund advice.

The regulator said most funds showed positive outcomes, however brought attention to a limited number of funds who did not provide accurate information to members.

"ASIC found that trustees were quick to resolve any issues we raised with them about their public COVID-19 communications," it said.

"This included issues concerning a significant number of website projection tools that estimated retirement balances and highlighted the impact of accessing superannuation early.

"We also found that intra-fund advice provided during this time was consistent with previous assessments of the quality of intra-fund advice provided by superannuation funds."

ASIC said while most websites contained accurate information about legislative and economic changes, many lacked detail about how members' insurance through their superannuation might be affected if they chose to access their super early, or if their employment status changed because of COVID-19.

"Several websites had inaccurate or incomplete information about insurance eligibility in superannuation if an ERS payment resulted in a low account balance," it said.

"Overall, funds' communications approach and information on the ERS, drawdown and investments did not raise concerns. However, we assessed the risk to be greater in relation to information on projection tools and insurance in superannuation."

The regulator did not name the funds which gave inaccurate projections of the impact of the ERS scheme but said it expected trustees to present more accurate information.

"ASIC expected trustees to ensure that these tools presented estimated impacts adjusted for inflation, adopted appropriate standards and assumptions, and clearly disclosed the assumptions and variables used in the modelling and that the figures disclosed are merely estimates," it said.

Additionally, ASIC said its ERS surveillance for intra-fund advice covered 27 trustees, with 11 indicating they intended to rely on ASIC's temporary no-action position.

It said the surveillance found that actual instances of advice provided under the no-action position were very limited.

"We did not identify any evidence of trustees inappropriately using intra-fund advice to discourage members from applying for the ERS," ASIC said.

It added that as part of checking the support trustees provided to members in relation to insurance issues, ASIC requested samples of insurance related intra-fund advice.

"Of the 18 files collected, eight were assessed as complying with the best interests' duty and related obligations," ASIC said.

"The remaining files were assessed as non-compliant because of issues with procedures and record keeping."

ASIC said despite some of its assessments showing non-compliance, it did not identify any serious consumer detriment.

Read more: ERSASICCOVID-19
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Court makes orders in ASIC versus TAL
Mawhinney not dishonest, just irresponsible: ASIC
ERS disproportionately impacted women
ASIC takes Statewide Super to court
ASIC extends olive branch to inside traders
Former AMP adviser in enforceable undertaking
ASIC takes action against Rest
ASIC zeroes in on bad SMSF advice, conduct
Chances of CBA admitting to Essential Super wrongdoing "non-existent"
Remains of Melissa Caddick found
Editor's Choice
Industry fund chief steps down
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
An $11.5 billion superannuation fund's chief executive will exit to lead a fintech, which is in the process of merging with the former Sargon Capital, now Certane Group.
Brian Hartzer to release leadership book
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:27PM
Former Westpac chief executive Brian Hartzer will release a professional development book on effective leadership in April.
ASIC praises super trustees
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
ASIC has released the findings of its review of how superannuation trustees supported members during COVID-19 with overall positive feedback.
APAC lagging on net zero goal: Survey
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:10PM
A new survey has revealed the APAC region is lagging behind the rest of the world when it comes to setting clear goals to reach a net-zero carbon emissions target.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
MAR
25
Technical Services Forum 
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something otSe5KC8